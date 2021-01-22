When I started as your managing editor with the Laramie Boomerang, I asked you, the readers, to let me know how am I doing.
I knew coming into this position I had my work cut out ahead of me. I had to establish who I am and what direction I intended taking. This is why I solicit(ed) your feedback.
One of my goals is to make the Laramie Boomerang as hyper-local as possible. Toward that end, I have recently been able to start including (on an irregular basis for now) a second page filled with local articles. I still plan on expanding a page that will run at least once a week on other aspects of Laramie, such as religion/faith/and values, for one example.
I have also endeavored to bring about a better balance on the editorial page, in order that more than just one viewpoint gets ink. Ditto the same on the newspaper articles on the other pages. If you noticed, articles that were especially harsh to President Trump dramatically declined.
Nevertheless, despite my faults and my shortcomings, I am making the effort to make the Laramie Boomerang “your” paper. Toward that, I ask your input. Here’s why:
Within the past several days two emails arrived taking me and the paper to task for not having run anything the day before the inauguration, as it was pointed out other papers in Wyoming had done.
That was deliberate on my part. I believed that there was nothing that merited running any article(s) the day before the inauguration. Why? My contention was what was there that any such article could contribute toward further understanding? It went against the goal of being hyper-local.
Granted, there are going to be times when the paper (primarily meaning the front page) is going to break with being composed solely of local articles. The recent storming of the Capitol is one such incident; so, too, was Wednesday’s inauguration.
The question I have is, have I become too singularly minded? What (and even where) do you want your Laramie Boomerang to be? Should I be more flexible? Would you welcome on the front page articles in advance of major events such as the inauguration?
What, exactly, do you want, do you prefer? As newly-installed President Biden said at one point in his inaugural address, “The will of the people will be heard. The will of the people will be heeded.” I intend the same.
Just as President Biden, I am the managing editor because others have placed their confidence in me. I am here, not as a majordomo, but as a servant. Your servant. Tell me what you want. More so, tell me what you need of your Laramie Boomerang.
Thank you.