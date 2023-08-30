Some things seem obvious and would, indeed, be obvious if we lived in a Jeffersonian democracy, rather than the “Alice in Wonderland” theocratic oligarchy to which we’ve acquiesced.
In that world, the obvious becomes the impassible. Alice replies, “Don’t you mean impossible?” Lewis Carroll’s response, “No, I do mean impassible. Nothing’s impossible!”
Doesn’t it seem obvious that access to necessary health care is a human right? Impossible? No, but impassible. Doesn’t it seem obvious that a U.S. Supreme Court justice should not secretly be taking “gifts” worth tens of thousands of dollars? Isn’t that a form of high-class bribery? In a real world, the highest-ranking jurists in the land, mortals without term limits and no oversight, should be bound by a code of ethics. Impossible? No, but impassible.
It seems obvious that in a nation where gun violence is the number one cause of youth deaths, our elected officials would enact reasonable requirements for the safe use and ownership of guns, which are supported by large majorities of the voters. Nothing’s impossible, but these ideas are “impassible.”
For half a century, it was obvious that the decision about abortion was so deeply personal that the government should not be permitted to interfere. It was so obvious that in order to win Senate confirmation, most justices who voted to take away that right lied under oath about whether they would take it away.
Doesn’t it seem obvious that a woman should be paid as much as a man for doing the same job? That anyone working full time should be able to afford basics, e.g., food and safe housing? There ought to be a law, right? Impossible? No, but impassible.
Words have commonly accepted definitions as a means of having a common understanding. For example, the term “liberty” means the state of being free from oppressive restrictions imposed on one’s way of life, behavior or political views.
It’s obvious liberty should include the right of every parent to decide what their own children can read. In this “Alice in Wonderland” environment, those calling themselves Moms for Liberty want to deny parents that “liberty.”
Then there’s the “Freedom Caucus” and its abuse of the word “freedom.” This oxymoronic-named organization exists for one reason: to make sure your freedoms are limited to how these far-right extremists want you to live. For example, they neither want women to have the freedom to make their own health care choices nor parents to choose health care for their own children.
They exist to deny equal rights to LGBTQ citizens. They believe adult college students should not be permitted to study those subjects with which the Freedom Caucus has uninformed philosophical disagreements.
They exist to protect white privilege and are blind to systemic racism. They couldn’t define the term “critical race theory,” but they’ve been told by their handlers to oppose it, and so they are intent on passing laws to make sure no one ever learns what it means.
I’m old enough to remember when conservatives talked about wanting a government so small it could be drowned in a bathtub. Today’s Republicans want a government big and brutal enough that it could instead be the knife-wielding attacker in Hitchcock’s shower scene in the movie “Psycho.”
MAGA extremists have no desire to solve problems in Washington or Wyoming. They are in the game only to wield power, which they abuse to make life harder for the marginalized.
When power becomes the main purpose of politics, truth is sacrificed. Good public service is replaced by ideology. That which is obvious is not. Up is down. Change that is needed may be obvious, but is impassible.
Through the looking glass of right-wing extremism, the world belongs to those who repeat the words of Lewis Carroll: “If I had control of the world, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn’t. And contrary wise, what is, would change. And what it should be, it wouldn’t. You see?”
Yes, we see.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters