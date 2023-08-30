Some things seem obvious and would, indeed, be obvious if we lived in a Jeffersonian democracy, rather than the “Alice in Wonderland” theocratic oligarchy to which we’ve acquiesced.

In that world, the obvious becomes the impassible. Alice replies, “Don’t you mean impossible?” Lewis Carroll’s response, “No, I do mean impassible. Nothing’s impossible!”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus