So now they want a mulligan. After almost two years of jawboning us, browbeating us, even vilifying us over one often contradictory decree after another, the folks who made no secret of their frustration with us – going so far as to fire some from their jobs for not taking an experimental vaccine – now those folks want understanding.

Writing in The Atlantic, Brown University professor Emily Oster advocates a “pandemic amnesty ... forgiving the hard calls that people had no choice but to make with imperfect knowledge.”

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

