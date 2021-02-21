I am writing today in support of the Rail Tie Wind Project because I am hoping that a vocal minority of opposition is not going to block this opportunity for Albany County. I have long been passionate about bettering my community through economic development — I am the former Chair of the Wyoming Business Council and was on the Laramie Economic Development Board for over 10 years, chairing it twice. Therefore, out of the many half-truths and outright falsehoods spread by the anti-Rail Tie folks, I am going to focus this column on their claims that fall into my areas of expertise and passion.
The Rail Tie Wind Project presents an unparalleled economic development opportunity, but its opponents argue, without evidence, that the wind project would harm the long-term prosperity of Laramie. They frequently claim that a wind project located 15 miles south of Laramie will somehow deter businesses from locating in our city. I asked Josh Dorrell, President of the Wyoming Business Council, about this and he said the presence of wind projects has never been a negative factor in recruiting businesses to Wyoming. Similarly, of the companies that the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has met with in the past year about locating in our city, none have expressed any concern about the Rail Tie Wind Project. Rather, the main factors that businesses consider when choosing where to locate are infrastructure (buildings, energy, water, etc.), available workforce, and state and local taxes — the last of which we can keep low by encouraging new tax revenues like those to be paid by the Rail Tie Wind Project. I encourage readers to go to a search engine and search for criteria used by site selectors.
Along a similar line of argument, the Rail Tie opponents also claim that rural residential lots with views of the wind project area are crucial for recruiting CEOs and other business leaders to live in Albany County. In fact, this was the main argument presented by opposition group’s attorneys at the January State Board of Land Commissioner’s meeting. I don’t personally know of many individuals looking to build mansions in the rural outskirts of Laramie, but for those that do, there is no shortage of lots available to them — a search of real estate websites shows about 150 undeveloped lots available Albany County, many with views that are honestly better than those offered by the Rail Tie project area.
Finally, Rail Tie opponents have dismissed its job number estimates as “minimal.” But the reality is that Laramie does not have the infrastructure to support hundreds of new permanent employees and their families. The 20 permanent, well-paying jobs that would be created to operate the wind project, when paired with the $131 million the project would pay in taxes to Albany County over its operational life, is an economic ‘sweet spot’ for a city like Laramie. This doesn’t even include the construction workers that will be coming to Laramie for over two years. They will be spending money in our retail sector that has been devastated by COVID-19. They will be staying in local hotels and motels that have also been hit hard by the pandemic.
I attended the ACSED’s anti-Rail Tie virtual meetings last week; although Mr. Montoya stated in his column that “all viewpoints” would be encouraged, these meetings were just an echo chamber of their own group’s rhetoric and they did not answer the question I submitted. I guess I should not be surprised, considering this group and WY Wind Here have blocked me from their Facebook pages and deleted all of my previous comments, along with a number of other folks who’ve also attempted to provide counterarguments to these group’s outlandish social media posts.
I want what is best for my community, and I am deeply concerned about the staggering budget cuts facing our city, county and state. I read in the Boomerang about significant cuts to ACSD and the University of Wyoming. Seventy percent of the property taxes paid go directly into the States pool for education. The remainder go into the County’s general fund. This money could provide jobs, raises for employees, support for non-profits, funds for economic development and so much more. The sales tax shared with the State will help ease the pain of cuts to so many vital services. Although a vocal opposition group has attempted to control the narrative, I firmly believe that the greatest good for the majority of Albany County residents is that we should embrace the economic development opportunity presented by the Rail Tie Wind Project.
What is the Greater Good? What is the cost of a viewshed?