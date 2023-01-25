Half a century later, Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District (1969) remains the Supreme Court’s authoritative ruling on symbolic speech and the First Amendment rights of K-12 students to express their political views.

Delivered in the context of the widespread social activism that defined the 1960s — anti-racism, anti-sexism and anti-war protests — Justice Abe Fortas’s 7-2 landmark opinion upheld the right of students to wear black armbands in school as means of demonstrating their opposition to the Vietnam War. Justice Fortas famously declared that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” unless it “materially disrupts classwork or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others.”

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

