Little by little, one step at a time, I am sure you will agree, improvements are being made at the Laramie Boomerang. From “putting our foot down” re: abuse of the privilege to comment on the website and Facebook sites, to striking a more equitable balance on our editorial page and in the articles placed, to our efforts bringing the community together with the local news, we are getting there.
Increasingly, more comments are coming our way — favorable comments — over the promise we made and the job we are doing, and we are grateful for the feedback.
There are several people behind this push, starting with David Watson. Time and again I have extolled the Herculean contribution he made to keep the Boomerang afloat until I arrived. He continues doing so, his love for this paper is that great.
The other two people we are introducing today: Marissa Taylor and Ariel Bernath. Finding them was a time-consuming, at times arduous task. Prior to them, we went through a number of résumés. Of the promising ones, many did not get back to us after initial contact. Some dropped out after a few exchanges or conversations.
One candidate was offered the position, but at the last minute could not accept. It was a matter of timing for Bernath, as her résumé was received the day after the offer to the other individual. When he was not able to agree to becoming part of the Boomerang family, the call immediately went out to Bernath.
As for Marissa Taylor, for several years she let it be known she wanted to become a reporter with the Boomerang. When I saw her résumé, I went with my gut. She was my very first choice. It’s proven to be the right one. Ditto with Bernath.
Although each comes into their positions as reporters for the first time, each has demonstrated the enthusiasm and the ability to cover our community — and incidentally, Bernath will be covering Rawlins as well as Laramie — so, please, welcome them, for they, David, myself, and everyone else here at the Laramie Boomerang are here for you.
P.S. — Instead of me interviewing them, I had Marissa interview Ariel, and Ariel interview Marissa.