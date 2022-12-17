Can this marriage be saved? I’ve got my doubts. And unlike most of you, I’ve got a dog in this fight.

I’m talking about the Hatfield/McCoy feud currently going on between the guy who represents me in the Wyoming State Senate, Anthony Bouchard, and outgoing Senate President Dan Dockstader, and incoming Senate President Ogden Driskill.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus