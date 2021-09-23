Wyoming leaders need a reality check.
Pacificorp’s recently released long-term plan shows the Western utility is preparing for a future without coal. Indeed, it intends to retire 14 of its 22 active coal units by 2030. Eighteen years from now, all of its Wyoming coal plants will be offline, according to the plan. In their place would be more renewable energy, as well as advanced nuclear reactors like the one proposed in June by TerraPower.
The utility is responding to market demand. Pacificorp serves customers throughout much of the West, and especially on the West Coast, those customers want more power generated by renewables and less from fossil fuels. Political leaders, concerned about climate change, have mandated that greater proportions of their states’ energy needs be fueled by wind and solar.
There are other realities as well. Many of the utility’s coal-fired plants are old, and outfitting them with cleaner-burning technology isn’t economically feasible. And due to the political climate in places such as Washington and Oregon, shipping Wyoming’s coal to customers in Asia doesn’t appear to be a viable solution at this point. Given current trends, coal will be part of the nation’s energy mix for years to come. However, the amount of coal produced to generate power is declining — and will continue to decline.
But try telling that to Wyoming’s leadership — especially a group of powerful and determined lawmakers. They continue to pass bills that they believe will force Pacificorp to keep its coal-fired plants running longer. In its most recent session, the Legislature wrote one law that will make it more difficult for public utilities like Pacificorp to retire aging coal or natural gas plants. Another new law will require state regulators to weigh reliability and socioeconomic consequences before making decisions.
Simply put, these laws are designed to try and exert control over the market. But in a commodity state, and a state with the country’s smallest population, it’s not realistic to think we can alter demand for coal throughout the heavily populated West. Further, it would be a mistake to ignore what the market is telling us — that demand for coal is falling, while demand for renewable energy continues to grow.
In a conservative state like Wyoming, you’d expect that lawmakers would respect the market. Instead, they have continued to either ignore it or pretend it is theirs to control. But it’s not. The utility is serving customers in states with populations well in excess of Wyoming’s. Washington, for example, has more than 13 times the population of us. We’re not going to win this tug-of-war.
Wyoming leaders will point to clean coal or carbon capture technologies. While the state and country should continue to incentivize these, they have not been proven economically feasible yet, despite years of effort. Meanwhile, coastal states are seeking to expand solar and renewables. And that political reality doesn’t appear likely to change anytime soon, especially amid more active wildfire seasons across the West that are being attributed to climate change.
In the meantime, Wyoming spends more of its precious time and money trying to regulate coal into the kind of production we witnessed in the past. Wyoming should support existing coal production — and transition and retraining efforts for communities that have relied on coal mining to support their economies. At the same time, we can’t act like coal’s only problem is politics. We need to be honest about our situation.
Each minute squandered is a minute that could be used to devise a new, sustainable plan. Each dollar wasted is a dollar that could be used to transition the state toward the new market reality. Our traditional revenue streams are in a long-term decline, which means it will only be harder to make the switch tomorrow than it is today. That’s unfortunate because coal has been good to our state, providing taxes, jobs and money for schools. Unless you are independently wealthy or get your entire revenue from another state, you will feel the impacts of this transition. Jobs will be lost or salaries reduced, schools will close and money raised for taxes or charities will decrease. However, unless there is a shift in the political will of powerful Western states, we will have to weather these impacts.
We need to recognize that energy markets have always changed and will continue to change. Fighting to control them is like fighting the rising tide. There was a time in the not too distant past when people relied on horses for transportation and lit their streets with whale oil. Demand changed, and certain commodities lost their economic dominance. For a long time, the market chose coal as one of its primary fuels. Now, the market is changing. We can either respect it or be left behind.
Casper Star-Tribune
Sept. 19