National Public Radio recently removed itself completely from utilizing the social media platform Twitter after its account changed.

The Associated Press reported that last week, Twitter labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a label also used to identify media outlets that are controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media” and gave the same label to at least one other public news organization, the BBC.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus