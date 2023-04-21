National Public Radio recently removed itself completely from utilizing the social media platform Twitter after its account changed.
The Associated Press reported that last week, Twitter labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a label also used to identify media outlets that are controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media” and gave the same label to at least one other public news organization, the BBC.
“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR’s statement said.
Verified accounts used to be simply that — accounts verified as legitimate and not a spinoff of the real thing. For example, @therealDonaldTrump was labeled as verified — the little blue checkmark — so people knew when Trump was talking, it was him and not some kid in their mom’s basement posing as the former president.
Now, Twitter users must pay for verification, thus anyone and everyone may become “verified,” thus tricking unassuming consumers into thinking a non-validated source is the real deal. Not only is this unethical, but it undermines the work of journalists and organizations worldwide, and even Donald Trump and folks like him.
In a world of overabundant access to information through the world wide web, people of all generations may get caught up in fake, illegitimate, sensationalized or opinionated sources instead of relying on reputable sources. At first, one could believe youngsters who’ve only grown up with social media and the world wide web may be more susceptible to consuming fake news and not knowing the difference, but all generations fall prey to illegitimate sources daily, not just in scams but in daily content consumed in all places.
That’s where proper sourcing comes in and, hey, a plug for newspapers.
Most newspapers in Wyoming still publish physical print editions — a tried and true legitimate source of facts and information about local communities — and their online editions and content can also be relied upon. Likewise, national publications like regional Times affiliations, Wall Street Journal, etc., are great sources of national information.
Lots of folks tune into national broadcast news media — Fox News and CNN, for example — which carry heavy biases on the political spectrum and often cater to sensationalism. While local broadcasting news media outlets are similar to print news media, some outlets operate on ratings, which in turn may skew content or show bias.
Social media outlets and national news can still be good outlets for consuming factual news, but consumers must consider leanings and biases that may exist, or critically evaluate the legitimacy of a source. A blogger who claims the symptoms you Googled means you have cancer is not as legitimate of a source as reaching out to your primary care physician. If a headline grabs your curiosity because it uses a strong adjective or verb like “blasted,” “furious” or “jilted,” be aware you might need to check a second source to gain another perspective on the media you’re consuming.
As the Twitter climate changes, be aware of other changes headed consumers’ way. Be critical of what you believe, and especially of what you post and share yourself. And subscribe to your local newspaper to stay up to date with your community.