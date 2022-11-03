Within a span of seven days, two leaders in Wyoming’s K-12 public school system took two very different actions. One set an example of how to lead with transparency and concern for others, while the other did just the opposite.
In Laramie County School District 1, Superintendent Margaret Crespo took a page from the book of ethical leadership, showing the community what it means to listen and respond in a timely manner when concerns are brought to the attention of district administrators.
A student and their mother had expressed concern about a photo of a KKK parade float in an English teacher’s classroom at Central High School. The parent told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she was disturbed by what the teacher allegedly said in defense of the photo.
Following a meeting between the parent, student, teacher, superintendent and Central Principal Karen Delbridge, electronic messages went out to parents, informing them of the situation and how it was being addressed. In those messages, as well as a WTE reporter’s interview with Ms. Crespo, it was emphasized that swift action had been taken to ensure that the photo was no longer visible when it wasn’t being used for instructional purposes. The superintendent said both an internal and external investigation had begun, and anything less than an urgent response was unacceptable.
A couple of days later, the teacher issued a statement explaining her position on the issue, and taking responsibility for failing to hide the image from public view when it’s not being used in conjunction with lessons about literature from that time period.
It could have ended there. But on Monday, Ms. Crespo sent a message to LCSD1 staff and the community outlining how the district plans to proceed in the wake of the incident. In that two-page message, she noted the district would continue using the restorative practice model, “with the goal of bringing everyone together for a discussion to engage in understanding, recognition and respect.”
While not perfect due to power differentials between administrators, teachers and students, this model of encouraging all parties to sit down and talk when issues like this arise is way better than the alternative.
Anyone who was here in 2019 when a student or students posted and distributed a racist and homophobic flyer inside McCormick Junior High has seen first-hand how not to handle such controversies. Former Superintendent Boyd Brown, former McCormick Principal Jeff Conine and other administrators made repeated efforts to downplay the seriousness of that situation, which included blatant examples of bullying and discrimination.
Eventually, after the WTE sued the district for access to a redacted copy of its internal investigation report, the community learned that there was a pattern of improper behavior inside the school that both involved and had been ignored by school administrators.
The KKK photo situation at Central doesn’t rise to that level of seriousness, but it’s great to see it being handled with more openness and an even higher level of attention. In addition, Ms. Crespo’s follow-up letter to the community acknowledged a need to return to the work that had begun pre-pandemic to address the issues of bullying and racism, as well as trainings related to kindness and acceptance.
Such efforts are already underway through the Sources of Strength program, as well as ongoing conversations related to reports of racial discrimination against students of color whose parents are stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. As a community, we need to stand alongside Ms. Crespo and district staff in these efforts to support all students.
There has never been a more crucial time to do so than now, as evidenced by the “press conference” organized by current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and members of the Moms for Liberty advocacy group. Tuesday morning’s event was filled with nothing more than political propaganda, as one speaker after another took the microphone to accuse K-12 public school staff of trying to sexualize students through education about gender identity and making certain books available in school libraries.
Some parents and state lawmakers pledged to fight to protect children from materials they said were pornographic by banning these items and criminally prosecuting those who allow them into Wyoming schools. A handful of far-right legislators reiterated their desire to ban transgender athletes from high school sports teams, define gender reassignment for minors as child abuse and defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program.
The keynote speaker of the event was Elana Fishbein, the president of the national group No Left Turn in Education, who said western countries suffer from a different kind of STD, a “school-transmitted disease,” with educational institutions serving as pipelines for the “sex and transgender industries.”
Believing this way is one thing. Having the state’s top K-12 school official try to fund it with state money and hold it on state property is inappropriate, to put it mildly. Even after he agreed to sever it from the Wyoming Department of Education, it still carried the message that certain types of children are not welcome in public schools and teachers are not to be trusted.
The only good thing we can say about this event is it’s better than having a group with a hidden agenda. At least we know where all of these folks stand and what they hope to accomplish.
We just have to ask: Is this the path we want to be on? Does Wyoming really want to be known as a place that doesn’t trust its teachers and school librarians? If not, it’s time for those who disagree with the soon-to-be-ex-state superintendent to stand up and be heard.
And as we vote in this year’s general election, we need to support those who will fight for the rights of all children, parents, staff and administrators in Wyoming, not just those they agree with.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Oct. 29