I read Governor Gordon’s recent Second Inaugural Address with great interest, in which he quoted Theodore Roosevelt: “... we cannot afford as citizens to sunder in the deeper matters along lines other than the line of conduct which separates good citizens from bad citizens.”
However Governor Gordon, since a pro forma condemnation of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, has not condemned the insurrectionists in the GOP, especially the Wyoming GOP. He did not do so in his Second Inaugural Address either.
This is not a dead issue; I am writing this column on Jan. 8 when thousands of Brazilians attacked their capitol, an attempted coup in that republic of 217 million people, in direct imitation of our insurrection. Trump is a declared candidate for President in 2024. Today 20% of Americans and one-third of Republicans approve of the January 6th insurrection. Support for insurrection is a line that separates good citizens from bad citizens, yet our governor is silent.
Republics have always needed defending from internal, as well as external, threats. In January of 49 BCE, Julius Caesar led an insurrection against the Roman Republic, crossing the Rubicon with the 13th Twin Legion. Caesar became dictator for five years, until he was struck down by the Brutus cousins and other Roman patriots.
Two millennia later we have more civilized ways to deal with insurrection: The House January 6th committee and the U.S. Department of Justice. Quoting the committee’s report:
“January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next.”—Liz Cheney.
“Beginning election night and continuing through January 6th and thereafter, Donald Trump purposely disseminated false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 Presidential election in order to aid his effort to overturn the election ... These false claims provoked his supporters to violence ...
“Knowing that he and his supporters had lost dozens of election lawsuits, and despite his own senior advisors refuting his election fraud claims and urging him to concede his election loss, Donald Trump refused to accept the lawful result of the 2020 election. Rather than honor his constitutional obligation to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,’ President Trump instead plotted to overturn the election outcome.
“Despite knowing that such an action would be illegal ... Donald Trump corruptly pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th.
“Donald Trump sought to corrupt the U.S. Department of Justice by attempting to enlist Department officials to make purposely false statements and thereby aid his effort to overturn the Presidential election. After that effort failed, Donald Trump offered the position of Acting Attorney General to Jeff Clark knowing that Clark intended to disseminate false information aimed at overturning the election.
“Without any evidentiary basis and contrary to State and Federal law, Donald Trump unlawfully pressured State officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their States.
“Based on false allegations that the election was stolen, Donald Trump summoned tens of thousands of supporters to Washington for January 6th. Although these supporters were angry and some were armed, Donald Trump instructed them to march to the Capitol on January 6th to ‘take back’ their country.
“Knowing that violence was underway at the Capitol, and despite his duty to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed, Donald Trump refused repeated requests over a multiple hour period that he instruct his violent supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol, and instead watched the violent attack unfold on television.
“Each of these actions by Donald Trump was taken in support of a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election.”
Trump’s big lie of a stolen election was so premeditated that he began making election fraud claims in April 2020, seven months before election day. Trump not only lost the election, he lost by seven million popular votes, 74 electoral votes, and four states. Thirteen other presidential elections in our history were decided by closer margins.
On Dec. 3 2022, Trump posted “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution, ...”
Trump now explicitly calls for the overthrow of the Constitution so that he can become dictator. After Trump’s proposal to overthrow the Constitution, 56% of Republicans polled still preferred him as their 2024 candidate.
In Wyoming, Governor Gordon is not the only supposed leader accepting insurrection by acquiescence. Senators Lummis and Barrasso opposed Trump’s impeachment for insurrection and have not condemned Trump. National Republicans censured patriot Liz Cheney and the Wyoming state GOP overwhelming censured her. Harriet Hageman and Chuck Gray supported Trump to boost their careers. At this point, any patriot should either leave the Republican party or clearly denounce Trump while working vigorously for reform.
Trump should be prosecuted by the Justice Department for crimes of insurrection, conspiracy, obstruction, theft of classified documents, and criminal tax evasion. He should spend the rest of his life in prison. Ideally he should be barred from seeking office per the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.
Liz Cheney’s ancestor Samuel Fletcher Cheney fought for four years in the Civil War. It was written of his regiment:
“Industry had taught them perseverance, and they had learned to turn aside for no obstacle. Their intelligence gave them a just appreciation of the value and advantage of free government, and the necessity of defending and maintaining it, and they enlisted prepared to accept all the necessary labors, fatigues, exposures, dangers, and even death for the unity of our Nation, and the perpetuity of our institutions.”
We must persevere, as well. Ending the dangers of Trump and Trumpism are the major unfinished business of our constitutional republic.