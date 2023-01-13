I read Governor Gordon’s recent Second Inaugural Address with great interest, in which he quoted Theodore Roosevelt: “... we cannot afford as citizens to sunder in the deeper matters along lines other than the line of conduct which separates good citizens from bad citizens.”

However Governor Gordon, since a pro forma condemnation of violence on Jan. 6, 2021, has not condemned the insurrectionists in the GOP, especially the Wyoming GOP. He did not do so in his Second Inaugural Address either.

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer in Laramie. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.

