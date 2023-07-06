Years ago a Verizon Wireless marketing campaign used the phrase “Can you hear me now?” Recently the answer for Verizon customers in the Big Horn Basin was a resounding “No.”

There was an outage of service that appeared to begin shortly after 7 a.m., June 24, according to accounts from customers (myself included). We at first thought it was just my husband’s phone. I had WiFi calling enabled on my phone so did not realize I did not have any cell service. Attempts to call Verizon proved fruitless as they do not have 24-hour support.

