If you object to the huge property tax increases every year, finally there is something you as an individual can do about it.
First of all, you must realize the county commissioners do not raise your taxes, nor does the city, nor does the school district.
The Wyoming Constitution mandates residential real estate property is taxed at 95% of assessed valuation. As property values rise, property taxes go up.
In order to get property tax relief, the Wyoming Constitution needs to be amended.
Senate Joint Resolution 2, an effort led by Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Rep. Liz Storer, D-Jackson, will give Wyoming citizens the opportunity to pass an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution.
That change would allow the legislature to lower the 95% rule for residential property and give real estate tax relief to all residential property owners.
At the last legislative session, a bill that would have reduced taxes across the board by 35% failed by five votes.
Opponents of the bill did not want to give up the revenue that taxes on the oil and gas industry generate.
To give residential property owners tax relief and at the same time keep revenue coming in from the minerals industry, the change in the Wyoming Constitution is necessary.
Changes in how taxes are levied in order to get relief from high residential property taxes cannot happen without altering the constitution.
The proposed amendment will not immediately fix the problem, but it will allow the legislature to give relief to residential property owners.
In November 2024, join us in voting “yes” on the proposed constitutional amendment, to allow some much needed residential property tax relief.
John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
July 19
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.