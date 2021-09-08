Local school officials are walking the proverbial tightrope when it comes to COVID-19 protocols as the school year begins.
Last week, the first week of school, 80 students were quarantined in Lovell schools after contact tracing was conducted upon the report of just three high school students testing positive for the coronavirus.
Clearly, that’s not a sustainable situation. Dozens of students missed valuable instruction time, and many were forced to stay home from athletic events. But under state guidelines, officials felt they had no choice.
So what’s a school official to do? In Thermopolis, the school district returned to virtual learning for the first time since the spring of 2020, a temporary out-of-classroom order for just a couple of weeks. Of course, it could be extended.
In a few other districts such as districts in Teton County and Albany County, school officials have implemented a mask mandate for students and staff members. Other districts “highly recommend” masks but have not mandated their use.
After the tumultuous situation on Thursday and Friday, the Lovell School Board met Saturday in an effort to figure out how to move forward with the school year. Clearly, they couldn’t proceed with 80 or more students missing class for weeks on end.
As a result, the board actually loosened the reins, essentially urging parents to use their discretion – if their son or daughter has no symptoms — as to whether their student(s) should attend school after being in contact with an individual who tested positive.
This decision didn’t sit well with the Wyoming Dept. of Health, of course, but when you think about it, the state has no room to talk. State health officials and elected leaders have punted on the issue this year, releasing all of the health orders issued last year and firmly taking a stance against mandates, though they urge vaccinations, mask use and a variety of protocols.
And in one sense, who can blame them? Elected officials and health officials were absolutely skewered by some members of the public a year ago for health orders designed to protect people during a time of COVID-19 spread, and on the local level officials across the nation, even local school board members, are being shouted at and abused by angry members of the public.
But the problem is, with the state shoving the issue off to the local level in the name of “local control is best” contact tracing is left to basically one person in each district: the poor school nurse, and administrators and board members must forge policy in a realm in which they are far from expert: public health.
School officials here argue that they don’t have the authority to enforce health orders, which lies with the county and the state, and they say they are contact tracing, notifying families and urging families, students and staff member to follow Department of Health recommendations and protocols. Local control and individual freedom are being balanced with the necessity of preventing the spread of COVID-19, a task much more difficult now with the rapid progress of the Delta variant, and so school officials are walking on egg shells as they weave their way into the new school year.
Obviously, if more members of the public would get vaccinated, this problem would more quickly be put in the rear view mirror, but given the resistance of a sizable percentage of the population to the COVID-19 vaccines, the more difficult the task is for school officials.
In our view, one of the major problems that has plagued this pandemic from the very beginning is the lack of easily available rapid testing for schools and businesses – a failure shared by both the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration. The federal government has had a year and a half now to develop and distribute tests to all entities who desire them, and while the situation is better, it is far from satisfactory. Universities do it, testing students again and again. Why can’t local school districts offer the same thing?
What we’re left with is school officials walking that COVID-19 tightrope on a daily basis and undertaking the thankless task of trying to do enough, but not too much, to keep our kids safe. We feel for them and wish them wisdom.
— Lovell Chronicle
Sept. 2