When a hate group appears in a community, it usually sparks a local debate about the best way to confront it. Lander faced this question when white nationalists tried, and failed, to disrupt a drag show celebrating LGBTQ Pride month.
Photos of the protest showed about 15 men standing on a bridge, hiding their faces, unfurling hateful banners and shouting offensive slogans. Fortunately, these cowardly bullies scurried off in less than 30 minutes without physical violence.
Not all such displays of hatred end peacefully. Five people were killed and 19 wounded in a mass shooting last November at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. With that, and countless other examples in our history, it’s no wonder the sight of a group of angry men anywhere near a drag show worries people.
Drag shows can range from burlesque-style, adult-themed acts to all-ages events with sing-alongs and story times. The latter, performed at children’s libraries and all-ages drag brunches, makes the far-right particularly apoplectic.
I understand why many Wyoming residents think the best reaction is to ignore protests, so hatemongers receive little attention and move on.
But I strongly disagree. I can’t think of an instance where simply ignoring hatred and hoping it doesn’t return has been positive for a community. The best way for a town to take the target off its back is by enacting measures that ensure protesters know they aren’t welcome, because the vast majority of residents love, support and will protect their families, friends and neighbors from persecution.
Last year, the FBI busted 31 radicals for conspiring to riot at a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Pride event. GLAAD, the nation’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, documented more than 160 events targeting drag events since early 2022, including the firebombing of a Tulsa, Oklahoma, donut shop and an armed confrontation in San Antonio, Texas. Scores of events were canceled.
So, how do cities get off the radar of troublemakers? Communities throughout the nation can offer some advice, starting with a classic Wyoming case in 1998, when the notorious Rev. Fred Phelps of the Westboro Baptist Church in Kansas traveled to Casper to hold an ugly protest at the funeral for gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.
Shepard was brutally murdered by two Laramie men who pistol-whipped him, tied him to a buck fence and left him for dead. Found by a bicyclist, Shepard died five days later.
Many Casper residents thought it best to ban Phelps and not give him a platform for his hate. City officials eventually decided to limit his protest to a small fenced area across the street from the church. Mourners turned their backs on him and his followers and sang “Amazing Grace.”
At a trial in Laramie for one of the killers, Phelps returned to try and glom onto the national spotlight. Imagine his surprise when he was again put in a pen, and saw a group of “angels” dressed in white headed his way. Organized by Shepard’s friend Romaine Patterson, they spread their wings and blocked Phelps from view.
Phelps wasn’t completely silenced by “Angel Action,” but he might as well have been. To my knowledge, he sent a few members of his despicable flock to Casper a few years later, but never returned himself before his death in 2014.
In the same spirit, a group of volunteers known as the Parasol Patrol launched in 2019 in northern Colorado. They now travel to drag shows and other Pride events across the country, using rainbow parasols to shield children and families so they can enjoy the events.
“Nothing makes protesters more angry than to simply twirl your umbrella and smile,” co-founder Eli Bazan told ABC News.
Kate Bitz, an organizer with the Western States Center, a social justice nonprofit, told the Spokane Spokesman-Review that if communities stand by Pride organizers, they can often deter hate groups from showing up. That can include businesses displaying Pride flags, and police and city officials sending the message that hate isn’t welcome.
“It does make a difference,” Bitz said. “We have seen that over and over again in ways that are surprisingly clear.”
Kyle Wheeler of Centralia, Washington, told the Spokane paper that neo-Nazis who travel to Pride events like to carry video cameras to record the shocked looks of attendees when they pull up, and use them in propaganda videos.
So when he got a tip that a group of white supremacists were on their way, Wheeler made sure he and other organizers greeted them when they arrived. Instead of shocked looks, the Pride group simply smiled. Nothing to film here!
There was one confrontation, though, and it involved Wheeler, who was handing out rainbow cupcakes in honor of a friend, drag performer Tru Starlet, who was killed in 2019.
One of the protesters asked for a cupcake. “There will be no cupcakes for Nazis at this event,” Wheeler replied. His answer became a rallying cry for a community trying to cope with their fight against extremism, he said.
Angels spreading their wings, rainbow parasols, smiles galore and no cupcakes for Nazis. Sounds like a winning formula for keeping hate away.
