When a hate group appears in a community, it usually sparks a local debate about the best way to confront it. Lander faced this question when white nationalists tried, and failed, to disrupt a drag show celebrating LGBTQ Pride month.

Photos of the protest showed about 15 men standing on a bridge, hiding their faces, unfurling hateful banners and shouting offensive slogans. Fortunately, these cowardly bullies scurried off in less than 30 minutes without physical violence.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

