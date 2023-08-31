How many times do we head out for a hike, run or bike ride in the heat of summer without knowing exactly where we were going? How many times are we not carrying the right gear or aren’t prepared for an accident, wildlife encounter or other mishap? And how many times are we more ambitious than we intended to be, spurred on by adrenaline or a desire to reach a summit or destination at any cost?

The region’s search and rescue teams are reporting a growing number of rescues in the nearby mountains and valleys, and are calling upon both visitors and residents to take personal safety in the mountains more seriously. In Grand Teton National Park alone, rangers have already executed 12 search and rescues this month, with a total of 50 so far in 2023. Last year, Teton County Search and Rescue reached a new record with at least 123 call-outs.

