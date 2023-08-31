How many times do we head out for a hike, run or bike ride in the heat of summer without knowing exactly where we were going? How many times are we not carrying the right gear or aren’t prepared for an accident, wildlife encounter or other mishap? And how many times are we more ambitious than we intended to be, spurred on by adrenaline or a desire to reach a summit or destination at any cost?
The region’s search and rescue teams are reporting a growing number of rescues in the nearby mountains and valleys, and are calling upon both visitors and residents to take personal safety in the mountains more seriously. In Grand Teton National Park alone, rangers have already executed 12 search and rescues this month, with a total of 50 so far in 2023. Last year, Teton County Search and Rescue reached a new record with at least 123 call-outs.
Some of these rescues make headlines, such as when people fall to their death on a climb or become lost on their route. But many others represent unprepared hikers, slips, falls, altitude sickness and other mishaps that, even though not as serious, can still place both rescuers and adventurers in danger.
There’s a thing that alpinists call “mountain sense.” It’s a combination of knowledge, skills and intuition necessary to navigate safely and responsibly in unfamiliar and rugged terrain. We urge everyone to learn and use mountain sense by understanding local weather, careful route planning, emergency preparedness and respect for nature. Even though the public lands may feel like a theme park at times due to high outdoor recreation volume, we are still venturing into the wild. Oftentimes far from the roads and without dependable cellular reception.
Know before you go, urges Backcountry Zero, a project of Teton County Search and Rescue. Its website, BackcountryZero.com, includes gear checklists and resources for all seasons and many mountain pursuits (Backcountryzero.com/hiking). Downloading the BackcountrySOS app provides recreationists another tool for location and messaging should you become lost or hurt. Satellite communication devices offer one more tool for communicating when cellphones die or lose reception.
So, next time you’re off to conquer the great outdoors, remember: Nature’s the boss; you’re just a guest. Our brain is the strongest resource in creating sound mountain sense. Stay humble and adventure on, but do it with a dash of caution. Your future self and the valley’s search and rescue teams will thank you.
