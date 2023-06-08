Megan Degenfelder mug

Megan Degenfelder

 Ben Winckler Photography

Nothing is more important to the future of our state and nation than ensuring our kids receive an education that allows them to pursue their boldest dreams and aspirations. Of course, that’s easier said than done, and realizing that goal requires that our leaders understand the challenges and opportunities that exist not just within our education system, but throughout every aspect of our economy, culture and society. After all, this is where our kids will spend the rest of their lives after graduating.

That’s why as a candidate last year for state superintendent of public instruction, I crisscrossed Wyoming, meeting with thousands of parents and families, educators and school administrators, civic leaders and employers to understand the many perspectives and priorities of those who shepherd our children through youth and then provide them with the opportunities and support networks to pursue their ambitions.

Megan Degenfelder is elected state superintendent of public instruction for Wyoming. She is a Republican who previously served as chief policy officer for State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus