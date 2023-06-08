Nothing is more important to the future of our state and nation than ensuring our kids receive an education that allows them to pursue their boldest dreams and aspirations. Of course, that’s easier said than done, and realizing that goal requires that our leaders understand the challenges and opportunities that exist not just within our education system, but throughout every aspect of our economy, culture and society. After all, this is where our kids will spend the rest of their lives after graduating.
That’s why as a candidate last year for state superintendent of public instruction, I crisscrossed Wyoming, meeting with thousands of parents and families, educators and school administrators, civic leaders and employers to understand the many perspectives and priorities of those who shepherd our children through youth and then provide them with the opportunities and support networks to pursue their ambitions.
From those conversations, six key areas topped the priority list based on the feedback I received. Those are: parental empowerment and eliminating political bias; improving outcomes through early literacy; preparing students for jobs through career and technical education; reducing bureaucracy and creating efficiencies; valuing and supporting teachers; and developing citizenship for students. These became the foundational elements of our new strategic plan.
To deliver results on those initiatives, I assembled 75-plus stakeholders from across the state to serve on advisory cabinets, one for each topic. These cabinet members include those on the ground doing the work in education in our state: parents, classroom teachers, school librarians, administrators, school board members and business leaders.
We’ve gathered an exceptional cross-section of Wyoming citizens in hopes of making progress in these critical areas. I will not allow our strategic plan to be another government document sitting on a shelf. This strategic plan is a plan of action that truly challenges the status quo in education.
First and foremost, our plan recognizes that it is parents who play the central role in guiding their child’s educational development and values. This means getting political agendas out of the classroom and keeping schools as places where kids learn how to think, not what to think. We are already in the process of developing guidelines to keep inappropriate materials out of school libraries, ensuring parents have full access to their student’s health records and establishing a website that gives full transparency into classroom curriculums.
If a student cannot read, they cannot be successful in school or life. The plan focuses heavily on improved early outcomes for literacy, starting with child development centers across the state. We cannot afford to continue letting children progress through early childhood without becoming kindergarten ready, and ultimately being unable to read at grade level by third grade, a universally recognized benchmark for future academic success.
For teachers, there are more external pressures, administrative burdens and student issues than ever. Therefore, we must value and support teachers more than ever. More than just salaries, we need strategic recruitment and retention strategies, leadership and instructional training, highlighting excellence and to reduce non-instructional obligations. Additionally, we must assist with students’ issues that impact a teacher’s ability to teach like discipline and mental health and keeping schools safe.
When it comes to preparing students for jobs through career and technical education, we intend to enhance opportunities for students to earn workforce credentials and work-based experience, while reducing bureaucracy upon school districts and employers advancing this work. As someone who entered this office from the private sector, I know we have room for improvement in aligning our education system to the needs of employers so that our schools become pipelines to real economic opportunity.
Working in the oil and gas and coal sectors (two of the most heavily regulated industries in the world), I know all too well how bureaucratic red tape stifles innovation. The same thing happens in the education bureaucracy, robbing time and resources from our primary mission of educating. So, I have spearheaded several initiatives to reduce the bureaucratic reporting burdens on school districts, while simultaneously making available data more user-friendly to policymakers and stakeholders.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we have a responsibility to ensure our youth understand and cherish the rights and responsibilities of being an American. They can only do that through understanding history and the founding principles of our country, which made us the greatest country in all of history. They need to be literate in our political process and understand their obligation to participate in it to advance their own interests and strengthen our democracy for the future.
The strategic plan is a bold plan of action that challenges the status quo. It delivers fully on my campaign promises, which I will never apologize for, because I meant what I said on the campaign trail, and I will deliver to the Wyoming people.
Megan Degenfelder is elected state superintendent of public instruction for Wyoming. She is a Republican who previously served as chief policy officer for State Superintendent Jillian Balow.