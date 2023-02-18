We were sitting in a funeral home at a round table in a small meeting room. I had been here before. Not at this funeral home and not planning this funeral, but I have been in this space. The space where someone is no longer with us. The space where we plan the final goodbye. The space of exhaustion from the days leading up to this moment. I had done this many times before — sat in a chair like this in the space of sadness, grief and yes, love.

This time it was for my mother-in-law, Marion. I say her name because we should. We should say the names of our loved ones who have passed from this life. It shows respect and honor for who they were. It helps us remember them.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

