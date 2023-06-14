Wyomingites take pride in our state’s “live and let live” ethos. We want to reside in a place where you have the freedom to live your life how you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone and they’re not harming you. For many, that belief is a central part of what Wyoming is, right up there with our open spaces and slower pace of life.

When we’re at our best, that value has produced a culture that focuses less on ideology and more on civility and problem solving. We can operate with grace and humility, and focus on the things we share rather than what divides us. And when we don’t agree, we can respect that it’s OK for others to hold opinions unlike our own.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus