Last week, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan invited the National Rifle Association to consider relocating its operations from Virginia to Wyoming.
We concur and we believe Cody would be an ideal choice for the location for the NRA headquarters.
The invitation letter sent to the NRA outlines the case for the relocation including Wyoming’s business-friendly tax environment, the state’s workforce and Wyoming citizens’ strong support of the Second Amendment.
In addition, Gordon said the state’s great hunting and other outdoor opportunities make Wyoming the ideal place for the NRA’s headquarters.
That’s where Cody as the site for the headquarters should be one of the top choices.
Cody offers sufficient airline service. Cody has the prime location for outdoor-related businesses. Cody already has a firearms manufacturer in Gunwerks. Cody has an aggressive economic development organization in Forward Cody. Cody offers many amenities such as the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center and other recreational opportunities plus good schools.
Even people who are not supportive of the Second Amendment should want an organization like the NRA to headquarter here. Those kinds of organizations are great for the economy, providing a large number of high-paying, year-round, white-collar jobs while having little or no impact on the environment.
Those are exactly the kind of jobs Cody should be recruiting.
We join with Gov. Gordon and Secretary of State Buchanan in urging the NRA to move to Wyoming and we believe Cody is an excellent choice for the headquarters.
By John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
July 7