Wyoming Democrats have insisted for years that the political pendulum is bound to swing their way after decades of Republican dominance.

I’d like to think it’s inevitable, too. However, I’ve made some rough calculations, and a person would have better odds of winning Powerball, being struck by lightning twice and hitting three straight holes-in-one—all on the same day—than Democrats pulling off an Equality State miracle anytime soon.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

