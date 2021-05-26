The town of Jackson and Teton County elected officials are set to convene May 24 to discuss a hot topic: whether to approve funding for a destination management plan in the Travel and Tourism Board budget, and ultimately how to find balance between our community’s quality of life and its tourism economy.
Last Wednesday’s robust half-day of dialogue at The Charture Institute’s 22 in 21 session engaged stakeholders. Public lands managers from the region are cautiously approaching the busy summer season. Not surprisingly, everyone has a different idea of a Goldilocks’ “just right” level of tourism. Our community’s reliance on the visitor economy dictates a need to better adapt for the future
Plans must address a community-first coexistence of locals and destination travelers.
A plan with clear goals, objectives and metric-based direction is critical. When we work together as a community, it’s possible to identify our capacity as it applies to business, employees, housing, transportation, flight schedules, resort operations, campsites and hotel rooms.
Adapting for the future requires planning today. We can’t continue to move forward blindly without a destination plan that balances our community’s best interests for long-term sustainability.
Hats off to Cheney
Wyoming’s representative in Congress showed some true Wyoming grit last week. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney put country over party, Constitution over cult of personality, and, most importantly, her responsibility to sworn duty over the controversial ideology that currently plagues Republican leadership.
Regardless of whether you agree with Liz’s politics, it is refreshing to see our representative in Washington stand firmly in support of the truth. As a core principle of journalism, our reporters seek and report the truth, and share a common interest in identifying facts to help inform our community on important issues.
Rep. Cheney carries on a long tradition of conservative values and constitutional rule of law. It’s a shame that Sens. Barrasso and Lummis haven’t publicly supported standing for what is true and what is right for our state and our country.
We hope they will reconsider their ways and help reform the Republican party for the future, which is the aim of Cheney’s firm stance.
Jackson Hole News&Guide
May 19