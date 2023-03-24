Northwest College is quite the local asset.
That may seem obvious to many locals, but as someone who until last summer spent most of my days in Cody, it’s a truth that many in the county can overlook.
The final approval of the college’s second four-year degree program, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, drove that point home once again for me as I talked about the program and others the college offers with former Park County Sheriff Scott Steward during a break in the county commissioners recent meeting.
Steward remarked about how often his deputies would use the state-of-the-art simulator at the college, which has trained many future law enforcement officers via the associated degree criminal justice program.
But beyond that, Steward also mentioned the CDL program simulator the college has and how a family member had taken the program.
With a driver shortage going on, a CDL is a relatively quick way to a good career these days, and if you live here, you don’t have to leave town to get to a program where you can earn one. We are fortunate to have an institution that can serve those practical needs in our midst.
I grew up in a college town (Fort Collins, Colorado — home of Colorado State University) but even then the city was big enough where the footprint of the college was practically nonexistent away from campus. My family also lived in Athens, Georgia, home of the University of Georgia, a town that exudes red and black throughout. Powell feels more like the latter. Recently both of my sons, at different schools, had the chance to see off the Trapper women as they boarded the bus for Regionals in Nebraska. Earlier this year, my middle schooler had even received some fitness tips when some of those same Trappers stopped by to help out students during PE.
I believe there are many benefits to having a college in town, from opportunities to learn, watch sports, attend educational programs and learn about other cultures. Powell is fortunate to have NWC.
Zac Taylor
Powell Tribune
March 14
