Let’s say sometime next summer you look at the candidates running for office in your hometown. You review the slate of hopefuls and decide that your political party no longer best represents your beliefs. Or perhaps there is a candidate running who you feel is particularly unsuited for the job. So you decide to change your party registration to vote accordingly.

Or you don’t. Because under a new Wyoming law, you must decide which party to support before you know who’s actually running. The law is designed to eliminate crossover voting, the practice in Wyoming of (usually) Democrats changing their party to participate in the Republican primary. But the law goes farther than that. It effectively tells voters: It’s less important who you vote for than the party you support.

