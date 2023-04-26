It was bound to happen, even in the state with the fewest people.
The national divisiveness that has permeated the halls of Congress and trickled down to statehouses in larger states has drawn national attention to the state Capitol in Cheyenne.
So far, it hasn’t risen to the level of urinating on fellow members’ chairs or using a bullhorn on the House or Senate floor. That doesn’t make it any easier to watch, though, and no less distasteful. After all, we used to be better than this.
On March 31, state Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, attracted both the spotlight and the ire of conservative media when she posted a controversial meme on her Facebook and Instagram pages to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility. It featured an old woman holding an automatic weapon at her hip, and the words “Auntie Fa Says Protect Trans Folks against Fascists & Bigots!”
Our first reaction was “What the heck was she thinking?” In an age of almost daily reports of mass shootings, why would anyone who doesn’t intend to threaten violence post such an image?
Ms. Provenza told a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter she meant for the post to only be seen by the people who know her personally and who would understand that she meant it to represent “support for the use of the Second Amendment to protect trans people who are facing increased levels of violence.” That’s a pretty naïve perspective from someone who almost certainly knows that social media is pervasive, and all it takes is one person who disagrees with a post to share it with a large group of like-minded people.
Not surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time a Wyoming lawmaker has posted something controversial and offensive online. In late October 2021, Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, wrote on Facebook, in response to a student protest against mask mandates at school, “We will not lay down. … the conservatives will no longer be bullied by the powers that be. Remember it’s the 3rd rib …” It was accompanied by an image of soldiers jumping through trenches with bayonets and the wording “When life give you lemons … fix bayonets!”
The post was shared by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, who added “Deep in the 3rd rib ...” on his Facebook page.
Earlier this year, Mr. Bouchard was formally reprimanded by Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, for sending a text message to a fellow Wyoming resident, calling her a “f---ing idiot” for her comments related to his bill that would have prevented parents and doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors.
Instead of apologizing, though, he doubled down on Facebook, posting “I stand by what I said — F---ing idiot.”
A year earlier, Mr. Bouchard was stripped of his committee assignments for “a continued pattern of intimidating and disorderly conduct, and other behavior which is unbecoming to a member of the Senate.” The formal complaints alleged intimidation of fellow senators and lobbyists with whom he disagreed.
At the same time, now former state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, allegedly threatened, in speaking with others, the lives of Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, and former Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne.
All of this points to the need not only for a return to civility, but for clearly defined consequences for specific types of behavior. An interim committee has been tasked with doing just that.
The Management Council’s new Subcommittee on Legislator Ethics Complaint Procedure, made up of three senators and three representatives, is tasked with creating a process for addressing inappropriate behavior by lawmakers — both during and outside of a legislative session.
Although the Legislature has Joint Rule 22-1, it only applies to misconduct involving legislative duties. It simply isn’t broad enough to cover the wide spectrum of concerns that have arisen since then. This subcommittee needs to create a clearly defined process for addressing each kind of issue — one that is easily understood by everyone involved — and a list of potential penalties.
This hasn’t been the case in the past, as evidenced by the political upheaval created each time a legislator is accused of wrongdoing.
In the latest case involving Ms. Provenza, House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, wisely sought input from the staff of the Legislative Service Office. Their review of the social media post and existing legislative rules concluded that although the posts could certainly be seen as “ill conceived,” “offensive” or “distasteful,” they didn’t represent “misconduct involving legislative duties.”
They also correctly pointed out that other legislators who engaged in similar behavior weren’t disciplined through a formal process (which, we would add, makes calls for action from the Wyoming Republican Party and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus that much more hypocritical).
In outlining his reasons for not taking further action against Ms. Provenza, Mr. Sommers noted that “social media has become the preferred platform for political attacks in Wyoming and the nation. People and politicians no longer have to come face to face with someone to attack them or make a political point.”
Regardless of the format, though, “political expression is protected speech ...” Still, “We must remember that even constitutionally protected actions have the potential to deeply hurt others. Free speech is at times a messy thing,” Sommers wrote.
Messy is one word for it ... disrespectful is another. If we hope to encourage people with Wyoming’s best interests at heart to run for office, as well as set a good example for the next generation, it’s time for our elected leaders to start showing one another — and the citizens they serve — more respect, both in person and digitally.
We used to be better than this. With a little bit of self-restraint, we can be again.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
April 22