A little more than 156 years ago, about 400 men gathered at an isolated spot on Crow Creek to celebrate our nation’s birthday. They were mostly U.S. Army soldiers, but scattered among them were railroad executives, Denver-area businessmen and a handful of others.
Cheyenne didn’t exist at that point. The soldiers were there to protect the area from the recent actions of Native Americans and to prepare for the coming of the transcontinental railroad.
On that July 4, 1867, there wasn’t a house in sight on the dusty high plains. According to an account by Col. Silas Seymour, an executive with Union Pacific, there wasn’t even enough lumber to build a house for at least 50 miles.
That would soon change, however.
When railroad construction crews reached Cheyenne on Nov. 10, crowds of people were waiting for them. Cheyenne’s population had jumped to 3,000 from the time the route was announced to the day the tracks arrived. The explosive growth in population led to the nickname “Magic City of the Plains.”
Today, that same number of people volunteer to put on the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration,” Cheyenne Frontier Days. What began in 1897 as a one-day cowboy showcase has grown into one of the longest-running, most famous festivals celebrating the Wild West still happening today. The fact that it continues almost entirely due to volunteers makes it even more special.
The first time that visitors or new Cheyenne residents hear that the capital city’s major 10-day event has just 20 paid staff, they can’t believe it. What they don’t grasp right away is the depth of commitment from most of the volunteers, many of whom have either been involved for decades or are descended from a long line of CFD volunteers.
Each committee is led by a volunteer chairperson, and these folks comprise the General Committee, which has already been working on the 2024 event, even as they put the finishing touches on planning this year’s shindig. These committee chairpeople are longtime volunteers who have risen through the ranks as they’ve spent years painting fences, booking night show acts, controlling parade traffic and much more.
Now that the “Daddy of ‘em All” is officially underway, it’s time for the rest of us to do our part.
If you’re a business owner or retail employee, that means putting your best face forward, offering friendly smiles and top-notch service. If you’re a service staff member, it may mean taking a deep breath when the crowds become overwhelming, refreshing your mind and spirit before diving back into the maelstrom.
If you’re a Laramie County resident who has no connection at all to CFD, it means several things. First and foremost, you need to be patient, friendly and helpful (in other words, just do what you do all of the other days of the year). Yes, the traffic might double the normal 10-minute trip across town, and you might be late to work one day when you forget to bypass the parade route or the pancake breakfast crowd crossing Lincolnway.
While you’re waiting for the route to clear, reflect on the benefits that Frontier Days brings to our community. Sure, there’s the injection of money that tourists provide when they stay in our hotels, buy fuel, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores. More than that, though, is the injection of cultural diversity, as visitors from other parts of the United States, as well as overseas, spend some vacation time in Wyoming.
Attendance by out-of-towners isn’t the only reason Cheyenne Frontier Days has lasted 127 years, though. For many local residents — and others who call Wyoming home — these 10+ days are one of the main reasons they live here, and they look forward to this time of year more than the holiday season.
For all of us, CFD is a great excuse to get out of our homes, connect with other people, kick up our heels and have some (responsible) fun.
So, put on some sunscreen, grab a water bottle and a hat (cowboy, baseball or otherwise) and head outside. Pull up a piece of curb and take in the parade floats, marching bands and horse-drawn carriages. Grab a spot in line for some free pancakes; buy a rodeo or night show ticket; and head to Frontier Park for some carnival food, Native American dancing and chuckwagon cooking demonstrations.
Along the way, take some time to chat with the folks all around you. You never know who you’ll meet, what you’ll learn or how your life will be changed. And be sure to stop and thank the volunteers who make it all possible.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
July 22
