Seventy-five years ago a state competition grew into a national competition that exploded into what we now know as the National High School Finals Rodeo, an event that draws thousands of cowboys and cowgirls from around the world, giving international exposure to towns like Gillette.
Cam-plex hosted the event for its 50th anniversary in 1998 and once again has found itself with the honor of hosting another milestone year of the self-ascribed “world’s largest rodeo.”
The first National High School Finals Rodeo took place in August 1949 in Hallettsville, Texas and visited Gillette in 1993 for the first of 13 appearances at Cam-plex.
The event that began with just 13 states and less than 120 competitors now boasts more than 1,500 of the sport’s top high school athletes each year, piling up a count of thousands of young athletes who have won countless scholarship and prize dollars while representing their corner of cowboy culture.
There’s a timeless quality to the rodeo itself. For about a week, the campgrounds at Cam-plex fill up with RVs and horse trailers, packing together strangers from all over to form an extension of the rodeo culture they each contribute to.
The generations of today may have more cellphones — and golf carts — than the contestants who first graced the national stage 75 years ago, but while in the arena, their core pursuit remains the same.
Whether it’s team roping, pole bending, bareback riding or any of the other events, the connection between the athletes and their sport is fundamentally the same as it’s always been.
The gear and accoutrements may change, but the cowboy spirit doesn’t.
At this time last year, Gillette was uncertain to host another national finals beyond 2023. That changed when earlier this year, the National High School Rodeo Association gave Cam-plex the event for two more years in 2028-29.
But anything beyond those dates likely hinges on whether the people of Campbell County decide to fund a new indoor rodeo arena at Cam-plex that meets the association’s requirements of hosting its events entirely indoors by 2030 and beyond.
Gillette has carved a meaningful place in the recent history of the National High School Finals Rodeo, but that doesn’t mean that connection will last forever. The community is approaching a crossroads. One path leads away from the decades of established history hosting an event that culturally and practically fits Gillette in more ways than not. The other path leads to a long-term commitment with the national finals, maintaining that history albeit at a steep cost.
That decision is fast approaching and will be decided one way or another.
Until then, the national high school finals has more history to make with Gillette, regardless of what role the community plays in the next 75 years of the rodeo’s history.