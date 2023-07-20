Seventy-five years ago a state competition grew into a national competition that exploded into what we now know as the National High School Finals Rodeo, an event that draws thousands of cowboys and cowgirls from around the world, giving international exposure to towns like Gillette.

Cam-plex hosted the event for its 50th anniversary in 1998 and once again has found itself with the honor of hosting another milestone year of the self-ascribed “world’s largest rodeo.”

