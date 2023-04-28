Cam-plex faces a dilemma.
It’s at a crossroads.
There are two paths to consider.
However you frame it, the community has to decide what it wants Cam-plex to be. And that decision doubles as a litmus test for how you see the future of the community itself unfolding.
Will Cam-plex be a hub of entertainment and communal events at an annual cost to taxpayers, or a business-centric event space, focused on revenue in a way that could limit the public’s access but spur future economic growth?
Or, will it continue walking the line between both?
To various degrees, it’s managed to walk that line throughout its four-decade lifespan. It’s played host to graduations and school plays, birthday parties and funerals. It’s where they’ve boiled thousands of innocent crawfish and in the process raised millions for community members and nonprofits.
It’s drawn thousands of people countless times to what would otherwise be a patch of dirt and grass east of town.
And for as much good as it’s done the community, it hasn’t run itself for free.
Millions of county and city dollars have gone toward keeping the lights on for late nights and the heat up for long winters.
A good chunk of revenue does run through Cam-plex but it’s not nearly enough to turn a profit or cover its expenses. Local officials seem mostly realistic and understanding about that truth. It won’t go from costing to earning millions overnight, and by all accounts, that was certainly never the intention.
But here we are, with a stationary building that has found itself at a crossroads.
Utility prices are taking an increased toll. Public demand is butting up against availabilities that could go to out-of-town — and perhaps profitable — events. The loyal and overworked staff is wearing out.
To toe the line is to up the staff headcount and hang on tight as the National High School Finals Rodeo and International Pathfinders Camporee hit like tsunamis in back to back summers. To focus on its own bottom line could mean butting out community businesses that found a niche serving concessions, catering and bar services for Cam-plex events.
It could also price out and largely affect agriculture and rodeo families that have used the facility for decades.
To continue on is to be a tax-funded community hall that resident taxes ultimately pay for whether they use it or not.
To pivot toward a stricter business model comes with its own gamble. Cam-plex has great facilities, but consistently drawing big, money-making events is not a guarantee.
For example, if it comes time to ask the public to pony up for a $100 million indoor arena, could you do so while guaranteeing it will be worth the investment?
There really is no right answer to these quandaries. Where you personally land may be a reflection of yourself, but it’s also a projection of what you want this community to be.
Campbell County has had the luxury of very nice things while knowing the next economic downturn could be around the bend, and maybe even be the one that never turns back up.
Do you preemptively brace for that day, missing the possibilities that present in-between, or ride the high and live with the risks that follow?
Maybe the answer is somewhere in the middle. In this case, maybe that means continuing to run the Cam-plex as it has been for decades, but with a collective understanding of what that money is going toward. Invest public dollars into it knowing it will lose money while giving quality of life and hard-to-pin-down economic impact in return.
Sure, Cam-plex is at a crossroads. But what does that really mean, given Gillette’s history of carving its own path?
Maybe that’s what Cam-plex has done for all these years, and will keep on doing.
Jake Goodrick
Gillette News Record
April 22