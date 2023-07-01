I remember my most miserable summer. It was right after graduating from Rutgers University and before I had to start teaching at the University of New Hampshire.

I was miserable because for the first time in my life, for three long months, I had nothing I had to do. So, I would wake up summer mornings and ask myself one terrible question: “What do I want to do today?”

Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer served St. Paul’s United Church, taught in religious studies at the University of Wyoming and is currently leading On Sacred Ground through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

