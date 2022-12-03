Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office.
Radicals make lots of noise, but there’s usually an adult in the room keeping things on the rails. It looks like the chaperones have left the building — or at least become outnumbered.
In recent cycles, Wyoming’s House has been where bad Senate bills go to die. Now representatives can send every scrap of red-meat legislation straight to the governor.
I hope Gov. Mark Gordon has his veto pen ready. He’s our last line of defense against the House’s suddenly powerful “We’re Going to Strip Away So Many Personal Freedoms You Won’t Realize What’s Happening Until They’re Gone Caucus.”
You probably know the far-right group by the name its founding members chose in 2020, the “House Freedom Caucus.” My moniker is a truer reflection of this voting bloc’s intentions.
The caucus has nothing to do with freedom. Its hallmark is restricting the rights of women, doctors, LGBTQ+ individuals, librarians and anyone who’d like to vote early, by mail, or (gasp) via a ballot drop box. The caucus is also unified in opposing COVID-19 masks and vaccine mandates.
House Republicans, who hold 58 of the 63 seats, is almost evenly split between the Freedom Caucus and more traditional conservatives. Choosing party nominees for House leadership, three of the chamber’s four nominations went to the latter. Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) outpolled the Freedom Caucus’ Rep. Mark Jennings (R-Sheridan), 30-27, for House speaker.
In the majority floor leader race, Republicans selected Freedom Caucus member Chip Neiman of Hulett over moderate Rep. Jared Olsen of Cheyenne, 29-28. It’s a huge break in House tradition for Neiman, a second-year lawmaker, to upset Olsen, who had been in the leadership pipeline as majority whip since 2021.
Neiman will decide what bills get heard on the floor. It’s a powerful position giving him the ability to single-handedly kill bills up to third and final reading.
Formed in 2020, the Freedom Caucus is modeled after the far-right contingent with the same name in the U.S. House. Rep. Bill Hallinan (R-Gillette) said before the 2021 session it tried to convince incoming Speaker Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) to give some members chairmanships, but admitted, “We were pretty much rebuffed.”
It’s a far different political environment now, with freshman lawmakers filling nearly half the House seats. The Freedom Caucus has 12 incumbents and 14 new House members.
The Wyoming GOP is upset by lawmakers’ unwillingness to always be the party’s rubber stamp. Its central committee is angry Republicans rejected “crossover” voting in party primaries since 2019.
Neiman led the failed effort last year to get the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee to sponsor a crossover ban.
Olsen was likely edged out as minority floor leader for several defections from the party platform. He opposes the death penalty and unsuccessfully sponsored bills to legalize medical and recreational marijuana.
He was also caught in the state party’s war with the Laramie County Republican Party, chaired by Olsen’s wife, Dani. The committee punished the county for allegedly violating its delegate selection rules, and chopped the delegation from 37 members to three.
Jared Olsen said it left 28,700 Laramie County Republicans without a voice at the state convention.
“[The state GOP] have this voice inside of this room today,” Olsen told WyoFile. “But their voice doesn’t carry on into actual policy in the state.”
Oh, but it does. Directives of the state GOP and the House Freedom Caucus will be carried out by Neiman, and Olsen is on the sidelines.
All this political gamesmanship could give the House’s five Democrats an outsized role in policy decisions when the general session convenes. If old-school Republicans and the Freedom Caucus split the vote, who the minority party sides with could be key to a bill’s fate.
Sommers will preside over House sessions for at least the next two years. He will appoint committees, assign bills to standing committees and manage the Legislative Service Office. He can also kill a bill by putting it in his desk drawer.
But unless Sommers decides to run for another term, Neiman will be in line for speaker of the House in 2026.
Unless Neiman’s elected governor, which at least one former member of the House Freedom Caucus claims is its goal.
Rep. Bill Fortner (R-Gillette), who lost his primary bid to unseat incoming Senate President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower), told Cowboy State Daily the Freedom Caucus wants to hold all five statewide elected offices, led by Neiman.
“[The Freedom Caucus] don’t want a political party in power, they want a socialist state,” said Fortner, a far, far-right legislator who actually thinks the caucus is too liberal.
I’m used to being encouraged to leave Wyoming by conservative readers who swear I’d be happier living in a “socialist state.” I never thought I’d see any legislator tie “my kind” with the Freedom Caucus bunch.
Now, that hurts. Politics can indeed make strange bedfellows, but not that strange.