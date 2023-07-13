Her right arm hung limp when my wife woke early on a Friday morning in June. She’s had some trouble walking since a routine surgery went wrong more than two years ago. But that morning, she was decidedly more unstable as she walked from the bedroom to the kitchen.

She was less than excited about my suggestion that we head for the emergency room. She wanted to see what her trusted physical therapist thought. One look at my wife, and the therapist said, “You need to get to the hospital.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus