Her right arm hung limp when my wife woke early on a Friday morning in June. She’s had some trouble walking since a routine surgery went wrong more than two years ago. But that morning, she was decidedly more unstable as she walked from the bedroom to the kitchen.
She was less than excited about my suggestion that we head for the emergency room. She wanted to see what her trusted physical therapist thought. One look at my wife, and the therapist said, “You need to get to the hospital.”
The doctors quickly concluded she had suffered a stroke. At that time, it was not apparent to us, but by the following morning, she was unable to put words together or understand directions from the nurses or to walk on her own.
When I left the hospital Saturday night, I had no idea these issues would largely resolve themselves overnight. It was a long, sleepless night spent horriblizing. I was certain that what she was experiencing that day would worsen the next.
Early Sunday, I returned to her hospital room and found her talking as though English was her first language. It was a miracle of prayer and medical science. But during the 12 hours preceding her rather extraordinary recovery, the words of our wedding vows reverberated.
“In sickness and in health.”
We are both in our mid-70s. As those of you who are there or beyond know, these are the times of our life when medical news comes more often, and it is almost always unwelcome. We were much younger and “immortal” when we promised to be there for one another “in sickness and in health.” But these are the years for which those promises were made.
As a preacher, I have asked numerous brides and grooms to repeat those words, but for the first time, I was curious about their origin. How did they find themselves in the traditional vows made often by healthy-and-in-love couples?
Turns out they were a part of the Book of Common Prayer going back to 1549, when couples were asked “Wilt thou love her, coumforte her, honor, and kepe her in sickenesse and in health?”
That may not have been happenstance. According to one renowned historian of medicine, “The 16th century saw an unprecedented number of new epidemic diseases.” Dr. Vivian Nutton is Emeritus Professor of the History of Medicine at University College in London. He chronicled how the vows to be with one another in sickness and in health were written at a time when plagues and contagions of all types ravaged Europe.
Treatment mostly consisted of segregating and isolating the sick. Infected people were removed from the community to halt the spread of disease. It is therefore understandable that the church would be concerned enough for the spiritual well-being of the ill to ask the betrothed to make a commitment to care for their spouse, especially if they became ill.
“Until death do us part.” Life expectancy of people in the 16th century was the mid-30s, largely because so many died before they reached 25 years of age. Medical advances and vaccines have permitted the average life expectancy to increase into the mid-70s. My life expectancy when I was born in 1948 was 65. As I prepare to celebrate a 75th birthday in August, actuaries predict I could live a dozen more years.
As we all know, many of us will live long enough to either be our spouse’s caregiver or require caregiving from a spouse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four Wyoming adults who are 45 years old or older are currently providing care for a spouse.
It’s an issue about which lawmakers and policymakers need to be more attentive. It is also a reminder of the vows we made to be there for the person we chose to live our lives with. “In illness or in health.” At this time of life, those words have gotten real.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.