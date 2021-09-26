Look up the word “homemaker” in the dictionary and the entry is likely to include a photo of my mom.
Far more than a simple stay-at-home parent, she’s always taken pride in keeping a tidy home and instilling in her kids a sense that you take care of where you live. We weren’t uptight about it by any means, but the basics were always there: clean up after meals, make your bed in the morning (OK, that’s a lesson that did not stick), vacuum and dust about once a week, keep the bathroom clean and do your own laundry.
I never thought I was much of a neat freak, but have been catching some of the signs the past few weeks. I’m noticing more little habits that previously were just unconscious reflex. Things like:
When getting off the couch, the throw pillows have to be put back neatly in each corner
Constantly wiping off the coffee table because there are fingerprints reflecting off of it
Shoes in the closet have to be all facing outward and next to each other — left shoe on the left, right on the right
Kitchen towels have to be folded (in thirds) and placed neatly next to the sink and stove (I don’t know why, but it just bugs me otherwise)
Dishes are kept washed, especially pans after using them.
Dang. Now that it’s in print like that, maybe I am a neat freak or even a little OCD. But I won’t apologize for liking it to be neat and tidy around the house, not that you’d get that impression looking at my work space at the office.
What sparked this taking of some personal inventory was a recent Sunday morning. I had been sick all week and just not feeling up to being that tidy. While I didn’t make a huge mess, the kitchen had a week’s worth of disorder and dishes that needed attention.
I just wasn’t feeling it and so unmotivated it only took about 3 minutes of internal debate to decide it could wait a little longer, at least until after all the football games. In the meantime, I turned on the TV.
By chance, it powered up in the middle of an episode of the reality show “Hoarders,” which chronicles efforts to clean out the overwhelmed homes of people with compulsive hoarding disorder. Both houses featured were stuffed floor to ceiling with trash, animal feces, dead animal carcasses and even human waste.
It took about 15 minutes of watching before I just couldn’t stand it and had to get up and clean the dang kitchen. Perhaps it was anxiety that leaving the mess for later was the first step in becoming a hoarder.
Mom’s coming for a short visit next month and already I’m making a mental list of what I feel “needs” to be done before she gets here. Knowing what a procrastinator I can be, at least now there’s confidence that when push comes to shove, it’ll get done.
All that’s needed is another episode of “Hoarders.”