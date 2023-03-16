The most recent spat of below-zero temps, snow and wind, led to some horrific road conditions around the state and led to a pair of tragedies for our region. On Feb. 24, Shannah and Wendy Nelson died when their truck spun on ice and hit a semi on the Powell Highway. On Feb. 26, Sam and Natalee Smith of Lovell were seriously injured in a crash while leaving state wrestling in Casper. Sam later died of his injuries.

For us, as local residents seeing two young women die on a road many of us drive every day was tough to see, and to know a mother lost two of her daughters, a husband his wife, a son his mother.

