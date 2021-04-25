Laramie residents are a civically engaged group of people, Laramie elected officials know that well and try to communicate it to those from other areas of Wyoming.
Unfortunately, this is not a popular reality for members of the legislature from neighboring communities. They are not impressed by this active participation in government and in fact, do not care for those opinions. Some members of the legislature seem eager to create laws controlling local government in a state of amnesia.
It could accurately be described as willful ignorance of a 1972 Constitutional Amendment passed by Wyoming voters intended to empower local citizens and local government. Communities across the state favor having a greater say in their own backyard.
Wyoming voters approved that amendment by 97,026 votes, 76% of voters chose local government control. Advocacy came from public officials who understood the need to empower local communities.
None put it better than Governor Stan Hathaway, he stated “If we believe that the best government is local government, most accessible to the people we must give our cities and towns the capacity and flexibility to solve the problems of the present and the future”. Sounds reasonable, makes sense, sounds like Wyoming.
The amendment wasn’t revolutionary, just another example of a pragmatic, problem-solving attitude that once defined Wyoming’s political culture. The following is direct from the state Constitution, [All cities and towns are hereby empowered to determine their local affairs and government as established by ordinance passed by the governing body, subject to referendum when prescribed by the legislature, and further subject only to statutes uniformly applicable to all cities and towns, and to statutes prescribing limits of indebtedness.] Hardly a departure from established principles of government. It empowers the local community people to pass votes on taxes, bonding, and other community issues. They can also elect or un-elect the people who make decisions for their area.
What’s happening today? Some members of legislature have been chipping away at this cornerstone of local control and the structure of the state Constitution. This isn’t new, examine some of the bills that went through the legislature this session and over the last 10 years.
Planning and zoning are under assault because developers don’t want to include the necessary costs of water and sewer infrastructure in their plans. After all, that cuts into the bottom line. City residents have no say in future growth five feet from the city limits. Comprehensive plans for future growth, meant to provide guidance, are rendered useless unless made into law through zoning. Ironically that preemptive zoning could limit opportunities by setting hurdles for new homes or businesses.
All of these actions cumulatively gut local control and turn years of community input processes into nothing. All of it done in the name of speculative economic development or an extreme interpretation of private property rights. The legislature has deemed itself a better arbiter of those local issues than people in individual communities. Regardless of the constitution.
Something to be on the lookout for is the brand-new ability of the University of Wyoming to assume whatever authority it deems convenient as a “super-state agency”. It’s a curious development that the State of Wyoming, in the form of UW, can employ its own lobbyists.
On the other hand, without them who else would coin such interesting and descriptive language about the state’s own agencies. What agency is going to be “super” next? Game and Fish? The Department of Environmental Quality? Will it be a whole team like “The Avengers”?
Everyone in Laramie is about to experience this first-hand as UW begins work in earnest to develop its own water system independent of the citizens of Laramie.
The concept of “beneficial use” has traditionally guided water development and law in drought prone Wyoming. Ever heard the old phrase “In Wyoming, whiskeys for drinkin’ and waters for fightin’”? Keep that in mind.
Back to that 1972 amendment. The state constitution reads [Municipal corporations shall have the same right as individuals to acquire rights by prior appropriation and otherwise to the use of water for domestic and municipal purposes… such water as may be necessary for the well-being thereof and for domestic uses.]
It’s a bizarre development then that the University of Wyoming can use it’s “super-powers”, strangely absent from the language of the constitution, to determine that its Jacoby golf course has a more important and beneficial use than that of city residents. What about the well-being and ability of people to control water use for the future?
What’s next? If Laramie residents are going to have their water micro-managed maybe the next good question is, when does this start to effect other interests? How about the way UW buys up property in Laramie and exerts pressure to expand its campus, ignoring local resident concerns?
Ask people who live north of campus about this. Published plans have repeatedly shown UW closing 15th Street, remember how Lewis street was handled? One piece at a time, folks. The best part is that it’s all brought to you by Wyoming’s own tax dollars.
People in Laramie are worrying about their jobs, including UW employees, but that golf course is going to look great. UW owns a lot of property around Laramie, maybe this is coming soon to your neighborhood?
Might be a problem, another problem might be the upcoming impact to your city water lines and your city water bills. Don’t worry though! Super-powers to the rescue.
In the meantime, whiskey is for drinkin’ and water is for a nice tee time at Jacoby, if the UW Board of Trustees and their “Super Friends” in the legislature say so.