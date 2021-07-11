The Albany County Commission will decide next week whether to permit the Rail Tie Wind Project south of Laramie. This seemingly obvious decision (yes!) has been complicated by a small group of nearby property-owners who oppose the project. They’ve held public meetings, erected billboards, and mailed out “informational” fliers to every address in the county.
This group’s objections, which range from the fairly reasonable to the downright misleading, have been met with skepticism by many county residents, including myself. As an avid outdoorsman who was born and raised in Laramie, and a young adult with a stake in the future of our local economy and environment, I would like to share my thoughts on this issue and why I’ve decided to support the Rail Tie project.
People opposed to the commercial development of wind energy south of Laramie are deeply concerned that wind turbines will impact scenic views in the area. Sadly, there’s no getting around this. However, their publicity materials feature photoshopped scenes with turbines towering amongst the rock outcroppings at Vedauwoo and Happy Jack.
This is a gross exaggeration: in reality, the wind farm would occupy flat, open grasslands southwest of Interstate 80, an area with almost no public access and few opportunities for recreation. Although I sympathize with the distress of private landowners about the impacts to their own viewsheds, I don’t believe this is a valid reason to stonewall a project that would benefit the majority of Albany County residents.
Opponents have also argued that developing the Rail Tie project will ruin the potential of the area for future upscale residential development. Such development, they claim, is the only way to attract new businesses and top talent to the University of Wyoming.
As someone who was born and raised in Laramie, the idea that talented and smart people will only move here if they can build a mansion outside of town is, frankly, offensive. People who make this argument fundamentally misunderstand what makes Laramie a great place to live. If they can’t stomach the thought of moving here unless they have an unlimited choice of rural lots to build on, maybe they should stay in Colorado or California.
Contrary to the claims of the anti-development groups, there are several reasons that the Rail Tie project makes a lot of sense.
For one, it will be located almost entirely on private land. This means the impact to public access and recreation will be minimal.
Second, it’s in an area that is already occupied by two major highways, a large gravel mine, and a high density of rural residential development. From the standpoint of minimizing habitat damage and ecological disturbance, it is far better to site a wind farm here than in more pristine, less developed areas like the Shirley Basin. Also, because there is already a high-voltage transmission line crossing southern Albany County, Rail Tie will require minimal construction of new transmission lines, further reducing its ecological impacts.
Finally, unlike other new wind farms near Cheyenne, this project will be far enough west that it’s likely to be less of a threat to migratory birds, which generally migrate in greater numbers over the plains east of the Laramie Range. As a professional biologist and an avid birder, I care deeply about the effect of wind farms on bird populations, and I believe that the location of the Rail Tie project is favorable for minimizing those impacts.
There is no doubt that the Rail Tie project will be a big change for Laramie and southern Albany County. It makes me sad to think that the wide-open places I grew up taking for granted will become less wild, and I sincerely wish there was a way to generate all the renewable energy we need without any impacts. I also wish that we were not staring down a global climate catastrophe caused by burning fossil fuels.
Unfortunately, the reality of our current situation cannot be ignored, and it’s up to us to chart a course that will ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations. Although any commercial wind development is bound to have side effects, I believe that the Rail Tie project will do far more good than bad, both for Albany County and the rest of the world.
I hope that my fellow residents of Albany County and Wyoming, as well as our elected officials, will realize the merits of this project and join me in supporting Rail Tie, rather than being swayed by the “not in my backyard” arguments of a vocal minority.