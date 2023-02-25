Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

I had high hopes when a legislative committee urged the state to set up a $46 million trust fund intended to generate interest and pay for Wyoming’s suicide and crisis hotlines forever.

Let that word sink in, because it would guarantee that 24/7 assistance will never go away. It would always be available in a state that has the country’s highest suicide rate per capita. In fact, Wyoming’s is more than twice the national average.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

