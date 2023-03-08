My brother Bob celebrated his 73rd birthday a week ago, the last 16 of which were celebrated in Heaven, and on Earth by those of us he left behind. I was the oldest of five brothers. Bob was second.
Because of the closeness of our ages and other family dynamics, Bob and I were very close. His early death was a terrible blow. As I posted a memorial message on Facebook, I was unexpectedly overcome, sobbing aloud as I typed how much I miss him every day.
I hadn’t wept like that for Bob since the day he died. Where did that come from all these years later, I asked myself? No doubt, some of it can be attributed to simply missing my brother as I do. But I later realized something else was going on.
The sudden burst of emotion was a manifestation of my lament for LGBTQ+ kids who are yet today experiencing the rejection and marginalization that comes from a persistent, religious-based ignorance that Bob experienced half a century ago when he fled Wyoming before more harm could be done to him or his soul.
Having watched the pain Bob endured from the bullying and threats of classmates, employers, some family, and others for simply being who God created him to be, it is sad to witness LGBTQ+ kids still enduring it all these decades later.
The biblical Job identifies the source of my tears, asking, “Should I not weep for those whose days are hard?” The hymn “They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Love” includes a promise to guard everyone’s dignity and protect everyone’s pride.
Yet for some, making their days harder is the point. Preachers. Lawmakers. Political commentators. Many wallow in the comfort accompanying self-serving abuse of the Scriptures to justify making days hard for their targets.
When Bob was growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s, these types were comfortable in their notions and prejudices. The LGBTQ+ community had fewer defenders. Biblical scholarship was in its infancy. Most preachers readily relied on a misinterpretation of ancient texts to misinform their flock.
Today is different. After half a century of scholarship, contemporary preachers have a choice. They can cling to debunked readings of the so-called “clobber verses” or look beyond them to lead their people in the direction Jesus intended all along — toward love.
It was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2007 when Bob suffered the stroke that left him debilitated. I received the call as I was on the way to Highlands Presbyterian that morning to preach a sermon in the first months I served the church. I took the next flight to San Francisco and sat beside Bob’s hospital bed in the hour before his wishes were fulfilled and the life support machines were shut down. Though he was not conscious, I needed to thank him for his life and all he had taught me about love.
Bob taught me more about the acceptance of all of God’s children than I ever learned sitting in those hard pews listening to those “gays are an abomination” sermons, and, in doing so, he actually taught me how to preach.
What I learned from Bob was the centrality of compassion. Compassion is the foundation of the love of which Jesus spoke when he said, “Love God and others as you love yourself,” adding, “all the law depends on that.”
His oldest daughter, Nicole, put his life into lyrics. “My father was perfect in every way,” she wrote, “my father was happy and he was gay. He taught me that love is letting go of fear. My father lives inside of me, his words and his deeds are his legacy.”
If your goal in life is to judge others based on your fears and prejudices, you won’t confuse yourself with compassion.
Compassion begets love. Love begets grace. Therefore, it seems to me that without compassion for those whose days are hard, you may call yourself a Christian, but you are divorced from Christ.
