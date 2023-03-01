If the groups now fighting attempt to re-delist Yellowstone area grizzly bears need proof that their concerns state management will lead to a severe drop in population below recovery levels are not based in truth, they need look no further than the wolf recently killed by a federal trapper in Lovell.

Area wolves have been managed by the states, including Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, since 2017 and if anything, the management has erred on the side of leniency. Yellowstone area wolves have clearly thrived since their placement in the park in the 1990s, as seen by this wolf, collared in Dillon, Montana, and then killed on a ranch outside Lovell after killing goats and sheep.

