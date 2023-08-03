WyoGives collects record amount in online donations for state’s nonprofits

UP to the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and the 326 organizations that chose to participate in the 2023 WyoGives online fundraiser. Most of all, though, a hearty salute and tip of the hat to the many donors and matching organizations that generated a total of nearly $4 million in donations on July 12.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus