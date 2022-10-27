UP to members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee for advancing two bills designed to improve the election process in the state.

By an 8-5 vote, committee members advanced legislation that would require a special election if more than half of a term remains after an official leaves office. Had it been in place earlier this year, however, this measure wouldn’t have affected either of the vacancies left by the resignation of two of the state’s top five elected officials.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus