High school memorial has special meaning to students and their families
UP to Central High ROTC Cadet Reuben McGuire and the whole Central ROTC team for creating a memorial at the local high school honoring Central alumni who have died in military service.
Students researched graduates from both Central High School and its predecessor, Cheyenne High School, who served and died in battle. They covered the time period between 1869, when Cheyenne High School was founded, through the Spanish-American War and up through the War on Terror.
To turn the goal into a reality, the cadets raised more than $9,000 to cover the cost of the project, which is now permanently displayed at Central High.
It was an honor to have Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, members of F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s 90th Missile Wing and three families of the honorees attend the May 25 dedication ceremony. We join them in saluting these students for their work on this high-quality, meaningful project.
East High artists take graffiti abatement to a creative new level
UP to Cheyenne East art teacher/local artist Steve Knox and his students for covering over graffiti at the adjacent Brimmer Skatepark with colorful, creative murals.
Instead of simply spraying gray paint over the offensive sections and giving the vandals a blank canvas for more inappropriate content, Mr. Knox approached the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department and suggested something more creative.
The artwork, submitted and painted by students ranging from freshmen to graduating seniors, is now a point of pride that — hopefully — will last for a long time. So far, at least, the vandals seem to have left the new artwork untouched, and we hope that continues to be the case.
The city also deserves an UP for not only supporting the proposal to cover the graffiti with artwork, but covering the cost of the paint for the student-artists to do so.
Even if you’ve never touched a skateboard, we encourage you to wander by and check out the creativity of these budding young artists and the ingenuity of a teacher who went beyond the basics to contribute to the community in a positive way.
Little House is a unique, dynamic addition to Curt Gowdy State Park
UP to Cheryl Gowdy, Darin Westby, Rich Dixon, Domenic Bravo and everyone else who was involved in making the dream of the Little House on the Park at Curt Gowdy State Park a reality.
Little House is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a variety of programming specially curated for kids. There’s opportunity for ranger-led outdoor activities, storytelling hours, educational curriculum, animal days, music and even visits from youth therapists.
Classes and activities will be led by two part-time Little House educators, Alyson Ottoes and Lexi Arp. Both are natives of Cheyenne, graduating from Central High School together before going on to attend the University of Wyoming. Now, they’re each pursuing professions that allow them to work with kids.
All of this adds to the incredible legacy of the former Cheyenne sportscaster, whose name has graced the state park west of the capital city since 1972, as well as his daughter, Cheryl Gowdy, whose determination made it a reality. May it serve to inspire future generations to love one another and the outdoors as much as the Gowdy family so clearly does.
Vandalism/theft at snack shack turns into a positive example for youth
DOWN to the thieves who broke into the Cheyenne Youth Baseball League’s snack shack over Memorial Day weekend and stole roughly $5,000 worth of merchandise and gear. But UP to local attorney Abigail Fournier and her colleagues at the law firm of Steiner, Fournier, Zook and Case for stepping up immediately after learning of the theft to cover the group’s losses.
When CYBL volunteers showed up on May 30, they found broken doors and door jams, as well as other vandalism. They also quickly discovered that about $800 worth of umpire’s gear and the league’s tablet computer, used for processing payments, were missing, along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.
The losses led them to believe that money raised during a taco dinner and cornhole tournament fundraiser on June 9 would have to be used to cover their losses. Thanks to Ms. Fournier and her colleagues, however, the losses were completely covered, and money raised during the fundraiser can go toward new batting cages.
Others in the community responded to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s story about the vandalism with donation offers, as well. All of this provides a positive example to the youth baseball players that, just as it does on the field, it takes a team in life to overcome adversity. We’re all blessed to be part of the caring, supportive Cheyenne team.