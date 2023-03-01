Bill requires promotion of apprenticeships, job training
UP to new Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, and his 92 colleagues in the Wyoming Legislature for unanimously supporting a bill that requires the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to promote apprenticeships and job training to high school students.
Senate File 78 sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and rightly so. Gov. Mark Gordon signed it into law on Feb. 19.
The legislation directs DWS to provide information to high school students about registered apprenticeship programs, student learner agreements and job training available to them. The agency also will make students aware of local, state and federal financial assistance for these types of programs.
School boards also must establish guidelines to implement student training and employment programs, take all necessary steps to provide school credit when programs are completed, and annually promote information on apprenticeships, student learner agreements and job training opportunities.
Rep. Larson was correct to amend the bill to require school districts to put information about how to apply for apprenticeships and job training on their websites alongside information about how to apply for the Hathaway college scholarship.
We know not all Wyoming high school students belong in college after graduation. Many would be best served learning a trade, and skilled tradespeople are in short supply — a trend that has many people concerned vital services won’t be available in the future. Hopefully, this bill will help students find the career path that best suits them and fill the needs for skilled tradespeople at the same time.
Hypocrisy on full display this week at state Capitol
DOWN to Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, for failing to respect the legislative process by trying to extract Senate File 117 from House Speaker Albert Sommers’ desk with a motion to suspend Rule 4-7.
Ward said her constituents were asking about the status of the bill, known as the “Parental Rights in Education Act,” which was approved in late January by the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives. As is his right, Speaker Sommers has kept the bill in his desk since then, which has upset Rep. Ward and her Freedom Caucus colleagues, including House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett.
Remember that it was Rep. Neiman who prevented this year’s Medicaid expansion bill from getting a House vote earlier this year as you read the statement provided by Rep. Ward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
“The issue of parental rights is clearly prominent in our time. Other states have passed similar laws, and the people of Wyoming have asked for this. We owe it to them to hear this bill.”
Really? And what about the majority of Wyomingites that wanted lawmakers to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion? Apparently, we don’t “owe it to them” in the same way we need to prevent K-3 teachers from discussing gender or sexual orientation with students.
The actions of these two lawmakers are beyond the pale, and they should (but surely won’t) be ashamed.
Three bills passed that would help local residents, businesses
UP to state legislators for passing three bills that will benefit Laramie County residents and businesses, as well as others statewide.
Senate File 123, “Military dependents-school choice,” would give military families the ability to transfer schools if their kids face harassment. We wish there was no need for this legislation, but unfortunately, we’ve heard several examples of Black students of military members assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base being called racial slurs and facing other harassment.
House Bill 142 will require notice be given by first-class mail to neighbors within 300 feet of an area proposed for annexation, regardless of whether the property is inside or outside the corporate limits of the annexing city or town. As Cheyenne leaders continue working to annex county pockets that are surrounded by the city, as well as annex certain properties to the south and east, we agree with Mayor Patrick Collins and impacted residents that this notice is important.
Finally, Senate File 13 will gradually increase the number of bar-and-grill liquor licenses available to attract new businesses to Wyoming communities. A new category of licenses for “entertainment venues” will be created, and patrons will be allowed to take home one partially consumed bottle of wine, as long as they bought a full meal to go with it and consumed part of the alcohol with the meal.
Motorists need to slow down, follow rules as winter continues
DOWN to those Wyoming residents and out-of-state drivers who refuse to slow down and drive attentively on bad roads this winter, as well as follow posted notices and closures.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 22 deaths on the state’s roadways so far this year, compared with 11 during the same time period in 2022, 14 in 2021 and seven in 2020.
WHP spokesman Jeremy Beck said most of this year’s crashes have involved multiple vehicles and were caused by people who “don’t understand our fast-changing” road conditions. We think that’s a polite way of saying “SLOW THE HECK DOWN, PEOPLE!”
As a recent storm once again closed major roadways throughout the state, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reminded motorists not to drive past road closure gates.
“WYDOT has seen a major increase in gate runners this season,” Tom DeHoff, assistant chief engineer for operations at WYDOT, said in a news release. “Motorists illegally passing gates delays WYDOT from reopening the road; crews have to shift to addressing stuck and stranded drivers and the drifts their vehicles caused while they were stuck.”
Coupled with an ongoing shortage of snowplow drivers and WHP troopers, these poor decisions create even more problems than the worse-than-normal weather itself. Please, folks, slow down and obey the rules. The life you save just might be your own.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Feb. 25