Committee right to reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’ parts of parental rights bill
UP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee for rejecting portions of the Parental Rights in Education bill that would have set limits on what teachers could teach in their classrooms.
With a 6-6 vote, the committee decided not to advance the most restrictive portions of the legislation, which was based on the Florida law that has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents. Before that vote, Wyoming Legislative Service Office Operations Administrator Tania Hytrek provided the committee with legal analysis that included how the bill may end up being challenged on grounds such as protected speech, due process and equal protection.
For example, a student could challenge the law for preventing them from completing a class assignment (such as a family tree) or keeping them from saying anything in class about their family structure. “While students do not ‘shed their constitutional rights’ to free speech at the school door, the rights of students must be applied in light of the special characteristics of the school environment,” Ms. Hytrek wrote in her memo to the committee.
We have no major problem with the remaining portions of the bill that advanced to the November committee meeting. It prohibits school districts from keeping any student’s education and health records from their parents or guardians and requires districts to notify them of all health care services provided to a student. (It can be argued, however, that it prevents students with restrictive home lives from turning to trusted teachers or other school staff members to disclose things like gender identity, sexual activity or assault, pregnancy, etc. We also don’t love the opt-in system for questionnaires or health screenings, since it compromises the validity of the results by not including all students.)
Our only frustration comes from the fact that more than three hours was spent on this legislation, when it wasn’t supposed to be an interim topic for the committee at all. Instead of discussing K-12 mental health, as the agenda called for, this topic bumped it to the November meeting. In a state with the worst per-capita suicide rate, that’s disappointing.
More people need to speak out in opposition to racist comments
DOWN to those in Cheyenne who continue to make it uncomfortable for racial minorities to live in the capital city.
The latest troubling example of blatant racism was shared by Jhun Vinluan, owner of the Nipa Hut Filipino restaurant that closed its doors last Saturday. In a letter to the community that was shared with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle before the eatery shuttered, Mr. Vinluan shared that some people have yelled racist comments at him and his employees, with one of the worst being “go home, crazy, stupid terrorist Asian.”
The irony is that Mr. Vinluan is a veteran of the U.S. military. But even if that weren’t the case, his experience is just one more example of how a few bigoted people have decided that it’s OK to share their views in a threatening manner.
From children of Black airmen at F.E. Warren Air Force Base being called the N-word to the airmen themselves being told at gunpoint that “We don’t want your kind here,” Cheyenne in 2023 is feeling more like 1923.
This kind of behavior is unacceptable. If you see and hear it, say something and encourage that person to learn what it’s like to be a minority in this country. And even if you don’t witness it firsthand, say hello and offer other kind words to those who may be on the receiving end of such blatant racism. Because the best ways to fight such ignorance is with education, support and love for our neighbors.
American Legion Post 6 baseball team represented Wyoming well
UP to the American Legion Post 6 baseball team for making it to the semifinals of the American Legion World Series, held this year in Shelby, North Carolina.
Not only is it the first time a Legion baseball team from Wyoming has advanced to the World Series, the Cheyenne team overcame a tough 4-0 loss to open pool play in order to advance. Throughout their six days in Shelby, they overcame multiple challenges and continued to push themselves to achieve at the highest level.
The Sixers may not have come home with a championship title, but we applaud the players, coaches and supporters for the way they represented Cheyenne and the rest of the state at this prestigious event.
LCSD1 should be ashamed of pricing groups out of use of facilities
DOWN to Laramie County School District 1 for pricing small athletic programs and city leagues out of the use of district facilities.
While we realize that costs have risen and the state’s largest K-12 district feels that state revenue hasn’t kept up, there’s no reason to jack up rates as much as they have. For example, the Capital City Athletics swimming club is being charged $37.50 per hour, which LCSD1 says is to cover “electricity, chemicals, restroom use, supplies and additional cleaning that may be needed from the use of the pool and facilities.”
And in March, the Wyoming Storm basketball program unexpectedly received a bill for more than $3,000 for gym use. That caused the organization to divert funds from tournament fees, travel costs, jerseys and equipment, according to a board member.
Even the city of Cheyenne, which has traditionally traded use of its golf courses and softball fields for use of LCSD1 gymnasiums, has had trouble coming to an agreement with district officials.
We encourage district administrators and the LCSD1 Board of Trustees to revisit their fee schedule and come up with something more reasonable. After all, these are public facilities, and they should be available to as many members of the public as possible.
As kids head back to school, please slow down and pay attention
UP to the American Red Cross, Laramie County School District 1 and the ForMak nonprofit for working to raise awareness of the need for motorists to be alert and avoid accidents that result in injury to a child as classes resume this Thursday.
Through news releases, interviews with the media and volunteers holding signs on the first day, these organizations are all focused on safety. Now, we need drivers to do the same.
Regardless of whether you’re in a school zone or not, put down the cellphone, take your foot off the accelerator, keep your eyes wide open and your brain engaged. You never know when a child may dart into the street, and you don’t want to be the one responsible for their injury or death.
If you’re a parent, remind your children that they, too, need to be alert and extra careful when walking to school, departing from the bus or crossing from a parked car to the school building. Use crosswalks, look both ways and avoid distractions.
If we all stay alert and travel cautiously on weekdays, we can have a successful, safe school year.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Aug. 19
