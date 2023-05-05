Secretary of state should support already secure election processesDOWN to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray for meeting with Douglas Frank, a former high school math and science teacher from Ohio who travels the country throwing around unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

The state’s top elected official in charge of elections should be focused on working with clerks in all 23 counties to ensure voters have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of Wyoming’s elections. Instead, he continues to promote false accusations of unsecured voting machines and other issues.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus