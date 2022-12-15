UP to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for producing a new safety video about the proper use of crosswalks.

The three-and-a-half-minute video, titled “Crosswalk Safety,” can be found on WYDOT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@WYDOTVIDEOS. In it, the narrator advises students how to safely cross the street in a variety of situations, including when there is no crosswalk markings on the pavement, as often is the case in Cheyenne neighborhoods.

