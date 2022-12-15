UP to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for producing a new safety video about the proper use of crosswalks.
The three-and-a-half-minute video, titled “Crosswalk Safety,” can be found on WYDOT’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@WYDOTVIDEOS. In it, the narrator advises students how to safely cross the street in a variety of situations, including when there is no crosswalk markings on the pavement, as often is the case in Cheyenne neighborhoods.
The video also reminds motorists to slow down, pay attention to signs and flashing lights, and avoid distractions such as cellphones. In the wake of the tragic death of a McCormick Junior High student while crossing the street in front of his school last fall, these reminders are important for everyone.
A link to the video was given to all schools in the state through the Wyoming Department of Education, and we hope every student gets a chance to see it very soon. But we also encourage everyone to spend a few short minutes on this important refresher.
UP to staff at the Cheyenne-based Unaccompanied Students Initiative for working to expand the program into Albany County.
The nonprofit already runs houses for homeless youth in Cheyenne and Casper, and the program has proven to be incredibly successful. That’s because in addition to providing students with a safe, stable place to live, USI also shows them a path to a better future.
Of the students who’ve stayed in the program so far, 100% have graduated from high school, and 81% left the program with stable housing and a full-time job or school course load. According to one former program participant, when you take away the stress that comes from wondering where they will sleep and get their next meal, students can start thinking about their personal goals.
It’s great to see Albany County residents, businesses and government officials embrace this program the same way Laramie County did. Once a land donation is secured and a house is built, we’re certain the Laramie area will experience the same outstanding support for local teens, who just need some stability and support to live into their potential.
DOWN to railroad company leaders for failing to provide paid sick leave to their employees, forcing Congress and President Joe Biden to step in and prevent a strike that could have crippled our country’s economy.
All workers deserve to be treated fairly, and to not offer them the opportunity to take a sick day without advance notice is both disrespectful and highly inappropriate. It’s even worse when it’s being done in an industry that’s raking in record profits.
While American rail workers have gone three years without a raise and had to choose between doctor’s appointments and time with family, freight carriers like Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern and others have earned average operating margins of more than 40%, according to More Perfect Union. It’s true the new five-year agreement brokered by the Biden administration includes 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but railroad executives knew they could hold out on the issue of paid time off because Congress would step in and prevent a work stoppage.
In fact, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, lawmakers have done so 18 times since the Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926. Obviously, freight trains are an essential part of our economy, and it’s unacceptable for them to sit idle. But rather than further line the pockets of railroad executives and investors, these essential workers should be extended the basic benefits that everyone expects, regardless of where they work.
UP to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for working together to develop a co-responder program, which is designed to provide better outcomes when law enforcement officers respond to mental health calls.
CRMC will provide one full-time and one part-time behavioral health clinician for the program using money from a federal pass-through grant awarded by the Wyoming Department of Health. These mental health professionals will be paired with officers and deputies who choose to participate in the program. Everyone involved will receive special training in order to maximize the potential benefits of this collaboration, and because the last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding being approved by local governing bodies, those benefits include “improved safety, increased access to behavioral health care, decreased repeat encounters with the criminal justice system, reduced costs and improved community relations.” If even a few of these goals are achieved, it will be worth the effort.
Similar programs have been successful in larger cities like Denver and Eugene, Oregon. We look forward to the difference it can make in Cheyenne.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Dec. 10