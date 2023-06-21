Wyoming is represented by puppets masquerading as parrots. They have no thoughts of their own. Wyoming’s congressional delegation is a Charlie McCarthy act.
Cynthia Lummis and Harriet Hageman received law degrees from the University of Wyoming. Their reasoning about charges that Trump violated the Espionage Act lead one to believe it more likely they received their degrees from Trump University.
I have a UW law degree and know what Lummis and Hageman believe about criminal law when applied to Trump is not what was taught there.
When news broke about the indictment, Fox News knew where to go to explain to their Trumpian audience how their cult leader had been wronged. Conservative legal commentator and Georgetown University law professor Jonathan Turley would explain the case.
Unlike Lummis and Hageman, Turley actually read the indictment before opining, demonstrating he was “woke” during criminal law classes at Northwestern University, his alma mater. Turley knew his credibility was at stake, bluntly calling it “an extremely damning indictment.”
Attempting to explain it to Trump loyalists like Wyoming’s congressional delegation, Turley was necessarily pedantic. “The special counsel knew there would be a lot of people who were going to allege that the DOJ acted in a biased or politically motivated way. This is clearly an indictment that was drafted to answer those questions.” Let those with eyes read.
Turley preempted every argument made by the two UW law school grads who believe Trump is above the law. Hageman claimed, “The case against President Trump is ridiculously weak, since as president he had broad authority to decide what documents remained classified.”
The Georgetown law school professor heartily disagrees. “There are a lot of questions as to the president’s authority to classify or declassify,” Turley offered, “but I don’t believe that argument is going to be as significant as the Trump team has suggested.”
Hageman parroted Trump. “The criminal prosecution of political adversaries is something that Third World countries do. In Joe Biden’s America, the federal government is mobilized against political enemies in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power.”
Lummis called the charges “politically motivated,” saying what Republicans were told to say, that the Justice Department was “weaponized to target President Biden’s political opponent.”
Though he almost always backs Trump, Turley, unlike Hageman and Lummis, was unwilling to risk his reputation. Turley prefers the truth, saying the charges in the Florida indictment are “extremely damning.”
Lummis’s and Hageman’s old UW criminal law professors would be aghast at the congresswomen’s argument that “Hey, they did it, too. Why pick on Trump?”
Lummis overlooked Pence, arguing, “Classified documents were recently found at other leaders’ homes, including President Biden, and the question is, will he be held to the same standard as President Trump?”
Unless you are puppets masquerading as parrots, you know the answer. Every case depends on its own facts.
Hageman sang from the Trump hymnal. “Others are also known to have kept classified documents, including President Biden. And yet, President Trump is the only one being persecuted, which is quite a coincidence since he is currently the front runner to face Biden as he seeks re-election.”
Not all one-time Trumpers fell in line. Anyone with a law degree from either Trump University or UW knows what Professor Turley acknowledges, the facts against Trump are “extremely damning.”
Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, said if the indictment is true, Trump “was incredibly reckless with our national security,” putting “our military men and women in danger.” Likewise, Trump AG Bill Barr read the indictment and concluded, “Trump is toast.”
To the contrary, cries Hageman. “Everyone knows if Trump were not running for president again, none of this would be happening.” Hageman suggests because Trump is running for president, his crimes should be ignored, that he is above the law. Charging him can, therefore, be seen as “politically motivated.”
Actually, what every honest person knows is that Trump is guilty as sin. But Trump pulls Lummis’s and Hageman’s strings. The best Wyoming can hope for is partisan ventriloquism.