Wyoming is represented by puppets masquerading as parrots. They have no thoughts of their own. Wyoming’s congressional delegation is a Charlie McCarthy act.

Cynthia Lummis and Harriet Hageman received law degrees from the University of Wyoming. Their reasoning about charges that Trump violated the Espionage Act lead one to believe it more likely they received their degrees from Trump University.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus