March is Women’s History Month, when people across America commemorate and honor the important role played by women in our history. As members of Wyoming’s federal delegation, we’re proud that our state has led the way in championing women’s rights from the very beginning.

In Wyoming, we’re not just the Cowboy State. We are the Equality State, and our state motto is “Equal rights.” The idea of equal rights and opportunity for men and women has always been at Wyoming’s core.

Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Harriet Hageman, all R-Wyo., represent Wyoming in the United States Senate and House of Representatives.

