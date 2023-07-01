Forget the elusive “Wyoming way” of solving conflicts. Campbell County officials have opted for a new battle cry in their war on library books with any sexual content that could be read by minors: “In Florida we trust.”
The Campbell County Public Library Board is suddenly taking policy recommendations from the Liberty Counsel, an Orlando-based litigation factory with a mission to protect religious liberty, the “sanctity of human life” and Christian families.
In 2021, Campbell County was the state epicenter for religious-right complaints about “pornography” available in the public library. More than two dozen books were challenged. The board refused to remove them from the teen section.
At least two people went to the county sheriff, charging the library violated state child pornography laws. The case was referred to the Weston County attorney, who declined to press charges.
The far-right worked for two years to make sure library patrons can’t access materials they find objectionable, finally succeeding at a board meeting earlier this month.
The Liberty Counsel offered free legal advice to the library board, recommending a new section, “Protecting Children From Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors.”
This addition makes it the library director’s job to ensure no materials added to the children or teen sections violate the federal Children’s Internet Protection Act by containing “any picture, photograph, drawing, sculpture, motion picture film, videocassette, or other visual representation of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sexual battery, bestiality, or sadomasochistic abuse.”
CIPA only applies to schools and libraries that receive federal funds for discounted internet rates. It does not apply to books, as noted by board member Charlie Anderson, who joined Darcie Lyon in voting against the policy that passed, 3-2.
Board Chair Sage Bear — wife of Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette — said the Liberty Counsel assured her it does apply.
The massive workload that was dumped on Library Director Terri Lesle, now responsible for screening every new addition to the collection, is clearly an impossible task.
“How am I supposed to do this?” the librarian asked the board. “I can’t read every book. How can I guarantee these things [in the policy]?”
The Liberty Counsel has generally been concerned with culture war issues, like upholding abortion protesters’ rights, representing county clerks who refuse to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, and fighting local governments’ COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.
Not surprisingly, the Liberty Counsel unsuccessfully sued over voters’ claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged and the constitutionality of portions of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
The organization has taken on at least one library, though. In 2000, it threatened to sue a Jacksonville, Florida, library because staff handed out certificates from the mythical “Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” in honor of a new Harry Potter book release.
“Witchcraft is a religion, and the certificate of witchcraft endorsed a particular religion in violation of the First Amendment Establishment Clause,” Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver said in a news release.
Throughout the review process, Bear maintained the new policy has “nothing to do with LGBTQ.” She’s apparently wearing blinders when she views her friends at the Liberty Counsel, which routinely attacks the LGBTQ community and never holds back.
In 2015, when the Boy Scouts of America voted to end its decades-long ban on gay Scout leaders, Staver warned: “You are going to have all kinds of sexual molestation. This is a playground for pedophiles to go and have all these boys as objects of their lust.”
Meanwhile, the board initiated a survey of the Campbell County library staff. Gillette News Record reporter Jonathan Gallardo’s article makes it clear some on the board weren’t expecting the overwhelmingly negative response.
Some 93% said they do not believe the board supports the library’s staff and is focused on its own agenda.
“They allow patrons to speak in public comments, calling us ‘groomers,’ ‘pedophiles’ and other horrible names,” one employee wrote. “But when they feel one of their own has been targeted, they are quick to defend their friends and take away a supporter’s chance to talk in public.”
Two county commissioners were upset by staff’s honest responses to the survey, especially the critique that the county commission hand-selected three new library board members — Bear, Charlotte Collier and Charles Butler — because they would reverse the board’s decision to not censor books in the child and teen sections.
“I think it sheds a bad light on everybody involved,” Commissioner Del Shelstad told the News Record. “Reading through some of those comments … somebody’s got a real ax to grind; it’s really obvious.”
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said the “inflammatory remarks” reflect on the character of the people who submitted them.
The remarks reflect far more negatively on the character of officials who refuse to listen. For library staff, this isn’t about grinding axes. It’s about ending an obviously hostile work environment fostered by officials who are more interested in the ax grinding of the Florida-based Liberty Counsel than how their neighbors who work at the library are treated.