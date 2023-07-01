Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

Forget the elusive “Wyoming way” of solving conflicts. Campbell County officials have opted for a new battle cry in their war on library books with any sexual content that could be read by minors: “In Florida we trust.”

The Campbell County Public Library Board is suddenly taking policy recommendations from the Liberty Counsel, an Orlando-based litigation factory with a mission to protect religious liberty, the “sanctity of human life” and Christian families.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

