It is Wyoming History Month! I loved Wyoming History month when I was in the fourth and eighth grades, though I recall it lasting longer than a month. We had fourth grade “pen pals” in other counties with whom we exchanged tourist brochures from our home county. We inundated state offices with requests for information and souvenirs.
We also did research and wrote extensively about what we discovered. Jim Beckwourth was my man in the fourth grade. I wrote that unlike most of the fur traders, Beckwourth “married his wife” which seems to have impressed me at the time.
The curriculum was sanitized. We learned the names of all the forts but never learned about the Dawes Act and how the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho were forced to “sell” the hot springs in what is now Thermopolis. The grand adventure of the Union Pacific Railroad neglected to include the story of the twenty-eight Chinese workers murdered in Rock Springs in 1885.
Most of the heroes and heroines in Wyoming history were “firsts.” The first woman governor. The first woman justice of the peace. The first Jesuit Priest in the territory. “First” seems like thin criterion for counting a person or event as significant. Accomplishments or contributions should carry more heft. I was in graduate school before I was introduced to the writings of Thurman Arnold, perhaps the most influential Wyomingite on the national scene until the Dick Cheney years. Arnold grew up in Laramie, served as mayor and in the legislature, and became the most influential trust buster in Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal administration. Indeed, his fingerprints were all over the New Deal. He made America a better place.
E.T. Payton never figured prominently in the Wyoming narrative, but he was responsible for shaming the Wyoming Insane Asylum, later called the Wyoming State Hospital, into adopting a medical model for treating people with mental illnesses. Following his first incarceration in the WIA, Payton used his position as the owner and editor of the Bighorn Basin Savior to expose horrid conditions and equally horrid staff until the hospital took baby steps to treat patients as if they were human beings in distress. Our legislature debates mental health issues every two years, but mental health reform began with E.T. Payton.
We are concerned about the fate of the families who depend on coal for a living, but this is not the first time Wyoming has dealt with this. When the railroads completed the transition from coal-fueled to diesel engines in 1954, the coal mining industry collapsed. Half of all coal miners in Wyoming lost their jobs and production was cut by 46% overnight. Towns like Rock Springs were in danger of becoming ghost towns.
What did we learn from that experience? We learned that surface mining was cheaper than underground mining, so a labor-intensive process became mechanized. Where did the unemployed miners go? According to Dustin Bleizeffer in an article for wyohistory.org, some left Wyoming but others gravitated to multicultural communities like Rock Springs to grab the next boom. If our current legislators spent more time learning from the last coal bust and less time bullying other states into buying our coal, we would be better prepared to help disrupted families retool for a new job.
It is easy to pick a vignette from history and claim it speaks for the whole, but a genuine study of history digs deeper, questions facile connections, and raises an eyebrow at commonly held assumptions. History does not repeat. History educates, if we are prepared.
To prepare we study, we question what we have learned, we examine evidence from multiple sources, interpret it through different lenses, and are open to learning things that change our minds. That last phrase is the hardest part, for too many people merely sort through history to find anecdotes that confirm what they already believe.
I learned in the eighth grade that what I learned in the fourth grade was an immature understanding. Jim Beckwourth was a Black man, a fact not mentioned in the material available to me as a fourth grader. I also learned he likely did not marry his wife, but by eighth grade that was not an issue. Jim Beckwourth was still my man. And history was my unflinching friend.
History is real, it is present, and if we treat it with the respect it deserves, history will enlighten us, educate us, and change us. We will make better decisions because we are changed.