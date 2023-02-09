Trump’s border wall cost taxpayers $46 million per mile. Wyoming State Sen. Larry Hicks wants Wyoming taxpayers to contribute $5 million for border wall construction in Arizona and Texas. Even before the recent inflation, that would buy less than one-tenth of a mile.

Why not give it to Texas, Arizona and Florida anyway? The money is in the bank, and apparently there’s no need for that $5 million in Hicks’ own district or anywhere else in Wyoming, right?

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email address is: rmc81448@gmail.com.

